And We’re Back!

RedBuuuuddd! Heck yeah, the Fourth of July motocross weekend celebration is always awesome, but this year’s 5.11 RedBud National is set to feel a little extra special. This is America’s 250th birthday party, and July 4th just happens to land on a Saturday, which is, of course, race day. That amazing coincidence of timing collides with the clash of champions at the top of the racing charts. You know what we’re talking about: Lawrences versus Danger Boy has created massive hype and interest in the series this summer, and crowds have been massive at the first four rounds. Any doubts that RedBud will keep that trend going?

The racing is good, too! We’ll get to the Deegan hype in a second but the Lawrence brothers themselves are bringing the battle…to each other! Hunter and Jett have never been this close. Hunter crushed the opener when Jett was returning from his foot injury and suffering rare bad starts. Jett came back with four-straight moto wins which created a look eerily similar to previous summers of Jett 450 dominance.

Not quite!

Hunter admitted that after his round-one win he did some more testing in California and probably went the wrong direction, and he didn’t like his bike at the second and third rounds. He also didn’t like it early at High Point, so he told the team to just go back to base settings and bam!: He was the best guy for the rest of the day, straight up, full stop.

The straight up part is key. Few have taken it to Jett where he just didn’t have an answer, speed wise. Hunter was there at High Point. Hunter, also, has been very good at that track, historically. So was that a High Point thing or a “Hunter is just better than Jett now” thing? The margin is very, very close between them so it would not be crazy for the pendulum to keep flipping every weekend. Good stuff.