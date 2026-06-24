Build: Jay Clark / dirtbiketv1.com

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Riding a Honda on technical off-road trails can be a handful sometimes for us weekend enthusiasts, so we wanted to grab a 2026 CRF450X build that was meant for some fun trail riding in Utah. We wanted to keep this build very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the Honda has plenty (sometimes too much) power, so adding a Vortex and an FMF 4.1 exhaust to enhance the engine character was a must. Twisted Development handled that for us, as Jamie has a long list of maps to choose from. We also wanted more durability from the Honda clutch, so adding a TorqDrive Rekluse system helped improve clutch durability and performance. Getting some added comfort in the stiff-feeling Honda chassis was also an important mod, so installing Works Chassis Lab engine hangers for improved traction and a planted feel was another key feature. Of course, none of this will work unless the suspension functions properly. Race Tech helped mask some of that Honda rigidity with their suspension valving and springs for the weekend warrior off-road rider.

Parts Used:

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU With Custom Mapping

td-racing.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket 50T, Front Sprocket 13T, Gold X-Ring Race Chain

proxparts.com

Race Tech

Re-Valve, Set Up

racetech.com

FMF Racing

Factory 4.1 Muffler, Megabomb Header

fmfracing.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit/Stand and Hand Shield Graphics, Pre-Printed Number Plates Backgrounds

decalmx.com

Works Connection

Factory II Stand, Front & Rears Brake Caps, Pro Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Blocks, Rear Brake Master Guard, Valve Stem Caps, Oil Filler Cap, Oil Filter Cover

worksconnection.com

Rekluse

TorqDrive Clutch w/Cover

rekluse.com

MotoMinded

Head Light Mount

motominded.com

Baja Designs

S1 Spot, S1 with Trail Sense

bajadesigns.com

Dunlop

MX53 Front Tire, AT82 Rear Tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Arc Levers

Front Brake Aluminum Folding Lever

arclevers.com

ODI

Nomad Lock-On Grips

odigrips.com

ICW

Radiator Bracing with Fan Set Up

icwbikestands.com

Works Chassis Lab

Engine Hangers

workschassislab.com

Molecule Motorsports

Skid Plate

moleculemoto.com

Blaster Products

Aerosol Lube, Cleaners, Prep

blasterproducts.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Enduro Engineering

Hand Guards

enduroeng.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

Desert Unlimited

Front Headlight Mask, Mounting Kit

desertunlimited.net

IMS

Large Fuel Tank

imsproducts.com

Tusk

Universal Fan Kit

tuskoffroad.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand

polisport.com