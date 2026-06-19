New Throwback Event T-Shirts You Pennsylvania Locals Will Love
If you are heading to High Point Raceway this weekend, make sure to check out our new merchandise at the Racer X trailer. We have a ton of brand-new T-shirts, including two you locals will love!
One is a 1996 High Point National event T-shirt and the other is a 2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National event T-shirt. Check them out below and get yours before they sell out this weekend.
1996 High Point National event T-shirt
Straight from the archives. This tee features the original artwork created for the 1996 High Point National event shirt, bringing a piece of motocross history back to life. Printed on a heavyweight tee, it's a true throwback to one of the sport's most iconic tracks.
2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National event T-shirt
Originally created for the 2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National, this graphic returns from the Racer X archives exactly as fans remember it. Printed on a premium heavyweight tee, it's a true throwback to one of Pennsylvania's most beloved motocross venues.