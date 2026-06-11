Who’s Hot

Levi Kitchen won his first race in a long while, even if he didn’t win a moto along the way. His riding is lights out at the moment, but the starts are a vulnerability.

Seth Hammaker overcame a big first turn crash that was likely his fault to grab a second podium in as many weeks. He was dominant in moto one and if he can eliminate the outlier chaos, he will be hard to stop.

Cole Davies won the second moto in convincing fashion. I am still not sure if this winning is going to just catch fire or if it will be an up-and-down dynamic. The jury is still out on championship chances but there’s no doubt that he’s figuring motocross out.

Julien Beaumer is hard to not cheer for. I didn’t know if he would ever race again. Yet here he is, already on the podium. Red Bull KTM has to be proud of this bounce back.

Jo Shimoda is iffy to land here as I still think he is underperforming to his potential, but this week was better than round one.

Nick Romano is fighting hard to stay near the front and you can literally see the “want to” in his riding. I have no idea what the future holds but he’s been better than I expected and deserves credit.

Jettson Lawrence was back doing Jettson Lawrence things. His mid-moto 1:55 was jaw dropping. Not so much that he can’t go that fast, I was just more concerned that he would have a drop-off in performance the second half, not set the fastest lap time of the moto.

Hunter Lawrence gave his little brother all he wanted but has been in this spot far too many times. It’s going to be a fascinating watch this summer as these two look to be the class of the field (shocker).

Haiden Deegan may still be off the back of the Lawrences but in true Deegan fashion, they are making strides to get to where they want to be. The starts were better, the pace was better, and he was closer to the lead than a week before.