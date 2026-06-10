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Watch: LaLa Turner AND Charlie Cannon Saves at Hangtown Motocross Classic

June 10, 2026, 11:00am
Rancho Cordova, CA HangtownAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The top two women in the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony had some close calls in the SAME moto at this year's Hangtown Motocross Classic. 

Film: Peacock
Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

MIPS

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