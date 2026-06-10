The top two women in the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony had some close calls in the SAME moto at this year's Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Film: Peacock

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.