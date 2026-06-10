Round one of any series is interesting and exciting but also, round TWO has its own advantages because now we can affirm what’s real or not. Sometimes, things at the opener can get chaotic and loose so we’re not quite sure what we’re seeing is real. Round two can affirm many things that we’re going to see going forward.
But, with one caveat that is. I’ve been around long enough to know that the dirt and type of tracks change as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads east. Some riders are just better back east and, breaking news, more of the tracks are back east than west. So, I always like to use High Point Raceway as another information gathering session for the series.
And with that, let’s talk about Hangtown, round two of Pro Motocross!
Well, that didn’t take long? Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Jett Lawrence was .5 better in qualifying and led every lap of both motos in going 1-1 on the day. It was vintage Jett Lawrence and even though we all knew he would win again, to do it in this manner one week after his “okay” ride at Pala was sort of shocking, right? He did his usual Jett stuff in jumping braking bumps, looking smooth as butter and really riding rather effortless out there.
He made mention that Hangtown was a better track for his foot, not as many impacts to the body and I guess he’s right, it’s faster than Pala was, more flowy and more open turns. The jumps were more rollers as well. Maybe it was just a track difference and if we get back to a “Pala” type (which this weekend is a bit more of that especially on the latter half) he’ll look more human but to me, I doubt it. I think although he may internally struggle more on more Pala-type tracks, I think he’ll continue to build on his Hangtown ride, and we’ll see his dominance emerge.
Older brother Hunter got second and after his dominant Pala, he holds onto the red plate. I thought Hunter rode a smart race, hanging out behind Deegs until it was time to move. I would think the strategy with handling Deegs is like dealing with a tiger, he’s gonna go tiger at some point so just hang around, lull him into complacency, then strike when maybe the energy is a bit lower? I mean, we saw Haiden try to retaliate when Hunter got him in the first moto even though the chances of that working were pretty low. Smart ride by Hunter and how many times has he saw his alien-like brother sprint off like that and realize that second was the best he was gonna do that day?
Well, 3-3 ain’t too bad for your second 450 Pro Motocross national, right? Haiden Deegan didn’t have anything for the Lawrence brothers this weekend, but he had plenty for the other 37 riders! I think his speed is good but like last week he couldn’t hold it as long as the two Honda riders. He did a couple of less laps than Hunter in the 1:58’s and three less than Jett did. I don’t know what it is but to me, on the 450, he looks like he’s grown since the 250 days way back in SLC in May? I know it makes no sense but that’s just an “observation” here. Maybe it’s the backgrounds?
Levi Kitchen was on the PulpMX Show Monday night, and I told him I’m worried about his starts. He told me, “Stop worrying” and that he’s got it. Okay man, because out of the four motos we’ve ran he’s had two good starts and two horrific ones. So, IDK man. But this week he was saved with his poor start because he was back enough to avoid the carnage his teammate, Seth Hammaker, created that took approximately 27 guys down.
He’s gone to a cable clutch on the bike and anyways, the first moto was impressive when he caught fire about halfway through and dropped his times to 1:55 level. We asked him about that, and he said that he was really just railing the turns wide open and he did not cut the track, which I asked him if he did.
His speed is probably the best in the class through the first two races but despite his assurances, I’m still worried about his starts!
Seth Hammaker literally cruised to the first moto win. Like, he looked so good just like at Pala. Smart, steady and mistake-free as he opened it up on Julien Beaumer little by little.
Yes, he had that issue in the second moto, but he was laying there for a while, got up WAY back and got third overall. This is how you win titles, on your bad days and Seth’s win gave him a break when (not if) things go south. He’s really looking good right now as are the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki bikes!
Cole Davies won his first real moto of his career in the second race. He did benefit from the crash for sure but hey man, good job to him. He won a moto at Budds Creek last year but that was after two penalties, so he didn’t, like, win “win,” you know? Davies made some bike adjustments after moto one that helped after he went down while in third on the first lap. I don’t know if he made adjustments because of that crash or what but usually, young kids don’t know a ton about testing but in this case, seems like Cole nailed the adjustments. Has he been a surprise to me? Yup!
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Some other news and notes:
-I didn’t see Chase Sexton’s “ghost ride” that was reported out there but I do know people who saw it and he stepped off the bike coming into the Kawasaki pits after moto one then apparently he and teammate Garrett Marchbanks had some words or maybe it was Chase’s dad, I’m not sure. But I do know there was a Kawasaki on the ground and angry words being exchanged. I saw Chase drop the bike early in moto one on the left hander coming back to the mechanics area. From there he fought hard to get to 11th and second moto he rode around in 4th. The team went to a production-based fork and different wheels for the MX season and this is on top of other changes so you can’t say the Kawasaki guys aren’t trying here. But clearly Sexton’s frustrated and clearly this is a bad thing emerging unless he can turn it around soon. Stay tuned for more “As the Kawasaki turns…”
-The fourth overall Dylan Ferrandis got at Hangtown matched his best finish in the last two years as he also got a fourth on the Phoenix Honda at Unadilla in 2024. He rode up into this spot in the first moto as well and looked as spicy as Ferrandis has at any point in the last two years really.
-Jorge Prado’s bike went kaput with a couple of laps to go in moto one which gave away his fourth place. Second moto he had 40th gate pick and that start went about as you would think. Bummer for Prado, his points deficit is pretty big now.
-Okay, I thought Julien Beaumer’s second in the second moto at Pala was pretty cool after all he’s been through. Well, this week he topped it with 4-3 finishes for second overall! Cool story here and I think you can lock him into going back to the KTM team next year.
-We had Triumph Director of US Racing Jeremy Coker on the PulpMX Show to talk about some of the frustrations he and the team have had this year. He made mention that he’s taken some of the responsibilities of Steve Westfall and is now going to all the races to help “Scuba” focus on the bikes/mechanics. Coker mentioned that Austin Forkner, who is a dark deep slump right now, has been very fast during the week so they’re trying to figure that out, he said Jalek Swoll might be back later this year and that next year they’ll have Deacon Denno and one more 250 rider and then Jordon Smith and one more 450 rider, which “we” all believe will be Aaron Plessinger. Pretty good interview, Coker was blunt with his thoughts on the bikes in MX2, performances here, and more on Pulpmxshow.com.
-Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is apparently bringing out Carson Wood to Lakewood this weekend to join the other, uhhh, four riders. I would think Max Anstie and Nate Thrasher are out this weekend but maybe not. If not that’s seven riders under the tent!
-I’m still waiting for the Honda HRC Progressive 250 guys to get going. Lars confirmed the 250 holeshot button is currently broken but he’s looking into it. We saw Hymas at Lakewood last year so I got to think this weekend they both could be back?
-Garrett Marchbanks has been riding pretty well through four motos. His collision with Eli Tomac hurt him in the points but he’s been sneaky good through four motos. He finished 6-5 this weekend and here’s a prediction for you guys: soon I think he’ll be beating his teammate.
-The Alan King/Gavin Gracyk/Cody Cooper/Fred Noren/Jose Butron/Valentin Guillod award winner this year might be Cornelius Tondol. Stay tuned although our guy Guillod had a strong Hangtown, he might not be willing to give the award away that quick.
-If Enzo Temmerman keeps this up, he’ll bang down the door at Pro Circuit for himself. Impressive comeback from two broken legs suffered in the last year. He’s doing amateur stuff again this year but man, he’s been pretty good in his limited pro stuff.
Thanks for reading OBS! We’re onto Lakewood where the two MXGP red plate holders are jumping in. That’s exciting! Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com to talk about that or anything else.