Watch: Grant Baylor Wins Watkins Glen International GNCC - Full Bike Video Highlights
June 10, 2026, 11:00am
The eighth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in New York.
Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) in a down-to-the-checkered-flag three-way battle! Draper's fourth second-place finish of the season now puts him in the championship lead!
Angus Riordan (Honda) took the XC2 Class win over Jason Tino (KTM) and Jhak Walker (Beta). Tino continues to leads the XC2 Championship.
Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) took the WXC win over Brandy Richards (KTM) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna). McDonald is now back in the points lead!
Watch the video highlights below.
Video Highlights
Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 AMSOIL Watkins Glen GNCC
Bike Raw Recap | 2026 AMSOIL Watkins Glen GNCC
Watkins Glen GNCC Results
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Baylor
|02:57:40.851
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:57:41.838
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Steward Baylor
|02:57:42.258
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Ben Kelley
|02:57:51.330
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|5
|Grant Davis
|02:57:53.428
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:57:55.178
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Jason T Tino
|02:58:58.633
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|3
|Jhak Walker
|02:59:00.019
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|4
|Brody Johnson
|03:02:18.695
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Gavin Simon
|03:06:15.438
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|02:07:46.459
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:08:00.679
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:15:42.918
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:18:42.197
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:21:04.550
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
Points Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|145
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|131
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|130
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|124
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|175
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|175
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|171
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|158
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|118
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|203
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|199
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|189
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|122
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116