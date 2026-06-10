The eighth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in New York.

Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) in a down-to-the-checkered-flag three-way battle! Draper's fourth second-place finish of the season now puts him in the championship lead!

Angus Riordan (Honda) took the XC2 Class win over Jason Tino (KTM) and Jhak Walker (Beta). Tino continues to leads the XC2 Championship.

Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) took the WXC win over Brandy Richards (KTM) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna). McDonald is now back in the points lead!

Watch the video highlights below.