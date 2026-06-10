Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Caden Dudney
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mathis Valin
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jason T Tino
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mikayla Nielsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Max Vohland
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Taylah Mccutcheon
  3. Ashley Anderson
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
High Point
Sat Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jun 21
News
Full Schedule

Fly Racing Releases All-New 2027 Patrol and Patrol Elite Lines

June 10, 2026, 8:00am
Fly Racing Releases All-New 2027 Patrol and Patrol Elite Lines

The following press release is from Fly Racing:

FLY Racing proudly introduces the all-new 2027 Patrol and Patrol Elite lines, our most advanced off-road and adventure-touring collections to date. Patrol Elite was built for riders who demand uncompromising performance, protection, and comfort both on and off-road. FLY Racing’s first foray into the premium off-road segment combines premium four-way stretch materials, innovative features like the BOA Fit System, and rider-focused design to excel in the most challenging conditions. Patrol Elite is engineered to go farther, ride harder, and perform when it matters most.

Patrol has a long legacy in FLY Racing's story and will no doubt continue to impress with the 2027 upgrade. The 1-2 punch of Patrol and Patrol Elite represent the most comprehensive approach to off-road and ADV riding that FLY Racing has ever offered.

  • DSC_4886
    DSC_4886
  • DSC_4953
    DSC_4953
  • DSC_4965
    DSC_4965
  • DSC_5331
    DSC_5331
  • DSC_5349
    DSC_5349
  • DSC_5352
    DSC_5352
  • DSC_5364
    DSC_5364
  • DSC_5368
    DSC_5368
  • DSC_5403
    DSC_5403
  • DSC_6060
    DSC_6060
  • DSC_6073
    DSC_6073
  • DSC_6090
    DSC_6090
  • DSC_6304
    DSC_6304
  • 380-680-0-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-680-0-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-680-1-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-680-1-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-680-2-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-680-2-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-680-3-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-680-3-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-682-0-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-682-0-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-682-1-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-682-1-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-682-2-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-682-2-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-682-3-Jacket-Patrol-2027
    380-682-3-Jacket-Patrol-2027
  • 380-760-0-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-760-0-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-760-1-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-760-1-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-761-0-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-761-0-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-761-1-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-761-1-Jerseys-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-770-0-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-770-0-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-770-1-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-770-1-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-770-2-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-770-2-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-770-3-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-770-3-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-770-4-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-770-4-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-770-5-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-770-5-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-771-0-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-771-0-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-771-1-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-771-1-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-771-2-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-771-2-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-771-3-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-771-3-Pants-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-771-4-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-771-4-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-771-5-Patrol Elite-2027
    380-771-5-Patrol Elite-2027
  • 380-640-0-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-640-0-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-640-1-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-640-1-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-640-2-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-640-2-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-640-3-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-640-3-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-640-4-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-640-4-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-640-5-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-640-5-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-641-0-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-641-0-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-641-1-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-641-1-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-641-2-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-641-2-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-641-3-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-641-3-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-641-4-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-641-4-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-641-5-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-641-5-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-642-0-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-642-0-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-642-1-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-642-1-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-642-2-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-642-2-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-642-3-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-642-3-Pants-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-642-4-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-642-4-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-642-5-OTB Patrol-2027
    380-642-5-OTB Patrol-2027
  • 380-650-0-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
    380-650-0-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
  • 380-650-1-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
    380-650-1-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
  • 380-651-0-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
    380-651-0-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
  • 380-651-1-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
    380-651-1-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
  • 380-652-0-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
    380-652-0-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
  • 380-652-1-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
    380-652-1-Jerseys-Patrol-2027
  • 380-660-0-Pants-Patrol-2027
    380-660-0-Pants-Patrol-2027
  • 380-660-1-Pants-Patrol-2027
    380-660-1-Pants-Patrol-2027
  • 380-660-2-Pants-Patrol-2027
    380-660-2-Pants-Patrol-2027
  • 380-660-3-Pants-Patrol-2027
    380-660-3-Pants-Patrol-2027
  • 380-660-4-Patrol-2027
    380-660-4-Patrol-2027
  • 380-660-5-Patrol-2027
    380-660-5-Patrol-2027
  • 380-661-0-Pant- Patrol-2027
    380-661-0-Pant- Patrol-2027
  • 380-661-1-Pant- Patrol-2027
    380-661-1-Pant- Patrol-2027
  • 380-661-2-Pant- Patrol-2027
    380-661-2-Pant- Patrol-2027
  • 380-661-3-Pant- Patrol-2027
    380-661-3-Pant- Patrol-2027
  • 380-661-4-Patrol-2027
    380-661-4-Patrol-2027
  • 380-661-5-Patrol-2027
    380-661-5-Patrol-2027
  • 380-662-0-Pant- Patrol-2027
    380-662-0-Pant- Patrol-2027
  • 380-662-1-Pant- Patrol-2027
    380-662-1-Pant- Patrol-2027
  • 380-662-2-Pant- Patrol-2027
    380-662-2-Pant- Patrol-2027
  • 380-662-3-Pant-Patrol-2027
    380-662-3-Pant-Patrol-2027
  • 380-662-4-Patrol-2027
    380-662-4-Patrol-2027
  • 380-662-5-Patrol-2027
    380-662-5-Patrol-2027
Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted