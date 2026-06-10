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Chad Reed Completes SX Role with ClubMX, Shifts Focus to Kids’ Racing This Summer

June 10, 2026, 12:35pm
Chad Reed Completes SX Role with ClubMX, Shifts Focus to Kids’ Racing This Summer

The following press release is from ClubMX:

ClubMX Yamaha Thanks Chad Reed Following Completion of Supercross Role

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — ClubMX Yamaha announced today that Hall of Fame motocross legend Chad Reed has officially fulfilled his commitments with the organization following the completion of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season.

Reed joined ClubMX Yamaha ahead of the 2026 season in a consulting and support role designed to bring an experienced perspective to the race team and organization throughout the Supercross campaign. During his time with the team, Reed worked alongside riders, staff, and management while contributing insight drawn from one of the most accomplished careers in the history of the sport.

From race-day preparation and rider development to overall team operations and professionalism, Reed’s presence served as an affirmation that ClubMX Yamaha continues moving in the right direction as one of the sport’s fastest-growing programs.

The agreement between Reed and ClubMX Yamaha was always intended to conclude at the end of the Supercross season, allowing him to transition into supporting his children and their racing careers throughout the summer months.

Team owner Brandon Haas expressed appreciation for Reed’s time with the organization and the perspective he brought to the program.

“We’re extremely grateful to Chad for the time and energy he invested into ClubMX this Supercross season,” said Haas. “When someone with his level of experience and accomplishments spends time around your program and confirms that you’re doing the right things, that means a lot. Chad was great to work with, incredibly professional, and genuinely supportive of what we’re building here.”

Haas continued:

“This was not about reinventing who we are as a team. It was about bringing in someone who has competed at the very highest level of the sport to offer perspective, guidance, and reassurance that our processes, structure, and direction continue to move forward at a high level. We appreciate everything Chad contributed and continues to contribute with us, and we fully support him as he shifts his focus toward helping his children pursue their own racing careers this summer. It is nice that he lives on the property and is available to bounce questions and ideas off of as needed.”

ClubMX Yamaha now turns its attention toward the upcoming motocross season while continuing to build upon the momentum and growth established throughout the 2026 Supercross campaign.

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