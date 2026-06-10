Beaumer also went into detail on his injury and the recovery process.

“It was definitely tough,” he said. “I mean laying in the hospital in Charlotte, we had a lot of decisions to make and thankfully I had a lot of good people in my corner, the team, Jimmy [Button], everyone was very understanding and we made a decision in the hospital in Charlotte that I wasn't going to fuse it and I was going to go the longer route and Ian [Harrison, KTM team manager] and the team were okay with that. And we knew that it was going to be hard and there was really never a guarantee that I was going to line up at Pala. The people I had around me, the doctors, Doc G, trusted in everything. It was really reassuring. The team told me from the beginning, ‘Take your time, we believe in you, just do this thing the right way. We don't want it to have a long-term effect on you.’”

“And I went in to do my second surgery on April 2,” he continued, “and I called Ian after I got the CT results before, and I basically told him like, ‘Hey, we can do the surgery, but there's no guarantee it's fully healed. We don't really know.’ And he said, “We're not worried, do it, do the surgery.’ And I said, ‘All right, let's do it.’ So, I remember the first day I got back on the bike, after that I was like, ‘Oh, thank God we made that decision.’ So no, I'm really happy with the way they handled it. I handled it, and everyone in my corner handled it, and I think it's proven to be the right decision.”

Beaumer figured out Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2025, winning and landing on the podium rather quickly but he took some tough licks in the 2025 Pro Motocross season. Can the #13 bring more consistent and steady results the rest of this summer?