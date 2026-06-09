On May 20, it was announced the Coenen brothers, twins Lucas and Sacha, would be racing three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the United States of America.

If you missed it, the Belgian brothers made history over the weekend at the FIM Motocross World Championship round in Latvia, marking the first time in MXGP history that brothers both had the points lead on the same weekend. And when the weekend started, things got even sweeter when they both won their qualifying race Saturday and both motos on Sunday! They became the first set of twins to win on the same day, and, according to the series, the first brothers to win on the same weekend since Sebastien and Christophe Pourcel took victories in MX1 and MX2 in Italy, on the July 15 2007.

Keep reading to see how to watch the race on TV this weekend.