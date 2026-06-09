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What Numbers Are the Coenen Brothers Racing as at Thunder Valley Pro Motocross?

June 9, 2026, 11:45am
What Numbers Are the Coenen Brothers Racing as at Thunder Valley Pro Motocross?
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

On May 20, it was announced the Coenen brothers, twins Lucas and Sacha, would be racing three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the United States of America.

If you missed it, the Belgian brothers made history over the weekend at the FIM Motocross World Championship round in Latvia, marking the first time in MXGP history that brothers both had the points lead on the same weekend. And when the weekend started, things got even sweeter when they both won their qualifying race Saturday and both motos on Sunday! They became the first set of twins to win on the same day, and, according to the series, the first brothers to win on the same weekend since Sebastien and Christophe Pourcel took victories in MX1 and MX2 in Italy, on the July 15 2007.

Keep reading to see how to watch the race on TV this weekend.

Next up is their Pro Motocross debut in Colorado at this weekend's Thunder Valley National.

Lucas Coenen will race as #104 in the 450 Class (a nod to fellow Belgian, the great Roger De Coster) and Sacha Coenen is set to race as #109 in the 250 Class.

Note, the 450 Class will race first this weekend in Colorado.

In the United States, you can watch the Thunder Valley National live on Peacock, with the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific (again, 450 Class first). If you live outside the U.S., sign up for the SMX Video Pass to watch.

The race will also be live on NBC starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, showing the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto.

Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule
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