Easily one of the favorites for the title coming into the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Jo Shimoda hasn't had it easy in the first two rounds. He went 4-7 for sixth overall at Pala, then endured a fierce battle with Nick Romano in the first moto at Hangtown and was limited by a massive first-turn pileup in the second, going 3-6 for fifth overall. We caught up with Shimoda after Hangtown to get his thoughts on the second round.

Racer X: Well, not the day you wanted, but the first moto was pretty good. Take us through that?

Jo Shimoda: The first moto was okay, I had a better start and made a few passes. I felt a little uncomfortable in a few spots, and third is what I could do. Second moto, we made a little tweak on the bike and was feeling a lot better just riding-wise, a little higher pace, and it was going to be good but that pileup in the first turn was so gnarly. Seth [Hammaker] actually crashed right in front of me bumping with another guy, and his bike was stuck on my bike so I couldn’t get away really quick. It sucks, but it is what it is.

What was it like being in there and seeing it unfold firsthand? I was standing on the other side of the track and it just looked like an explosion of bikes.

I honestly think they should have just red flagged it. That way everyone doesn’t have to rush out there. People were on the track. I tried to get out, but these team guys trying to help riders pick up their bikes and I almost ran over one. Just take time, reset, and go again. That would have been the right call. I think I hit one of the Kawi mechanics, felt bad for him, but he shouldn’t really be out there. Don’t be in the track. It was weird.