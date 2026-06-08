Jorge Prado on Mechanical DNF, 17th Overall Hangtown: “That wasn't good for me, but we did what we could to salvage points”
In terms of points, Jorge Prado’s day at the Hangtown Motocross Classic was less than ideal. The Red Bull KTM rider came into the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on the heels of his first podium via 2-2 finishes (his best moto finish to date).
Then Prado was running fourth, and going after P3 Haiden Deegan, in the first moto Saturday when his KTM 450 SX-F went out with two laps to go. He scored 36th officially and had the farthest outside gate pick. Prado had the very outside gate pick at the Budds Creek National finale last year and pulled off a great start, but he was not as lucky this go round. He was pushed wide and around the holeshot structure in the first turn. When the red flag came out for Justin Cooper on the first lap, the field was forced into a full restart. Prado again did not get a good start and was buried in the field, coming through 32nd at the holeshot stripe. He was credited with the hard charger award for that moto, making up 19 positions before finishing 13th.
In terms of the overall, Prado’s 36-13 landed him just nine points on the day—and 17th overall. He now sits seventh in the standings after two rounds.
Prado said the following in the post-race KTM release.
"It was a rough day at Hangtown. The issue in Moto 1 while running fourth place really cost us, which was especially true knowing my gate pick was going to end up being on the far outside for Moto 2. That wasn't good for me, but we did what we could to salvage points, and all I can do is be my very best for the remainder of the rounds and see where we can end up overall."
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|94
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|88
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|75
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|63
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|61
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|59
|7
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|53
Prado's teammate Aaron Plessinger also had trouble of his own en route to a 12-38 for 16th overall. Plessinger had a few crashes and did not finish the second race.
The third Red Bull KTM rider, Eli Tomac, did not race following a neck strain at the opener.
Said Plessinger, who was involved in a first turn crash on moto two:
"Hangtown was not the greatest of days. I qualified pretty well and was actually feeling good on the bike, and then in Moto 1, I got off to a good start, but on Lap 1, coming down one of the hills, I stuffed the front-end into a hole. I went off the track and didn't get back on until around 40 riders went past me. I was in last and did some good laps to come back to 12th, but overall, the mistake on my part took away from the result. And then Moto 2, going around the first turn, I tucked the front, then a couple of people ran over me. Off the restart, I got another okay start, and then we had an issue that forced me to pull out of the race, unfortunately. We'll regroup now and get ready for Colorado."