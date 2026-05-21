The following press release is from the SMX League:

The SMX League Wins Three Telly Awards for Television and Social Content Produced Around the SMX World Championship Series

2026 SMX Preview Show and 2026 East Division Hype Video Bring Home Silver Awards in Sports Television & Social Video Among Competitive Field of Entrants in the 47th Annual Telly Awards

SMX Insider Season 3 Episode 36 Takes Bronze in Online Sports Content

ELLENTON, Fla. – The SMX League and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship broadcast team have won three Telly Awards in the 2026 iteration of the awards for Television and Sports content. The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Preview Show and 2026 Monster Energy Supercross - New Coast, New Battles, Same Goal social video both garnered Silver recognition in the 46th Annual Telly Awards. While SMX Insider – Season 3 – Episode 36 – World Championship Wrap-Up took home Bronze. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. Among the winners and competition in sports this year were the Baltimore Ravens, Yahoo Sports, ESPN, Philadelphia Flyers, Spire Motorsports, NHRA, Omaha Productions, the Floria Panthers and more.

“Earning Telly Awards for three consecutive years is a remarkable achievement for the entire SMX Broadcast Team. These honors reflect not only our team’s dedication and passion, but also the compelling stories and unforgettable moments that make this sport so powerful,” said Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting. “As we look ahead to the rest of 2026, our focus remains on elevating the fan experience and capturing the intensity, drama, and human stories that define SMX each week.”

Re-watch the 2026 SMX Preview Show and 2026 East Division Hype Video that took home Silver Awards in the Sports Television & Social Video categories.

2026 SMX Preview Show