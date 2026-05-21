MXGP Resumes in France This Weekend for Round 6

MXGP

The MXGP World Championship has been hailed as a “Battle of the Ages” between the new generation of young talent coming into the class, and the multi-titled past masters who still do not want to be beaten. The first five rounds came out almost even between the two factions, with a pair of GP victories each for series leader Lucas Coenen and his main chaser Jeffrey Herlings. Tom Vialle has tipped the balance with the overall win in Switzerland, while Tim Gajser scored a first race win for his new Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP squad last time out in Trentino. With many more still likely to join the party, the battle has only just begun!

Lucas Coenen, who speaks French as his mother tongue, has a great record in this country, taking the Qualifying Race win and a podium result from each of his last three GPs here. Only a determined pass from Romain Febvre denied him a perfect weekend at Ernée a year ago, and with the 2024 MX2 victory plus the 2022 EMX250 victory at St Jean d’Angely, he is a proven force on French terrain. He raced in EMX125 the last time we were at Lacapelle Marival, and scored just his second podium in the class with 5-3 finishes. The pressure will be applied by Herlings, but Lucas still holds that red plate and deservedly so.

Herlings has a mighty record in France with four GP victories at St Jean d’Angely, two at Villars-sous-Ecot, and one at Ernée, but his 2021 victory at this weekend’s track was his most recent here. As usual, “The Bullet” has barely taken any break at all with race wins in multiple countries between GPs, and fortunately he is still fighting fit and right in this title chase.

His teammate Vialle may be 21 points further back in third, but in his first MXGP class home round he cannot be counted out, especially as he won the last three GPs he contested on French soil, including a perfect Sunday here in 2021. As he again proved at the 2023 Motocross of Nations at Ernée, the French fans bring out the best in him, and they will be delighted to see him back in front of them at a GP!

Two of the elder statesmen, Gajser and Febvre, sit fourth and fifth in the Championship, having both been hit with big crashes in the opening rounds, and no doubt would have welcomed the time off to recover before round six. Gajser has taken four French GP victories, all at St Jean d’Angely, while Febvre has taken three top trophies on home ground, all on different circuits, including his very first win in the MXGP class back in 2015, as well as last year’s success at Ernée. His battle with Herlings here in 2021 was fantastic, and he needs to rise to the occasion again if he is to recover ground in his defence of that #1 plate.

Another with high hopes will be Maxime Renaux, who took a podium in Switzerland and lies sixth in the standings. His third overall at LaCapelle during his title year in MX2 remains his only podium on home turf, apart from his Open class victory at the 2023 MXoN.

Ruben Fernandez continues to impress for Honda HRC Petronas as he lies seventh in the standings, but he has Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team leader Kay de Wolf just two points behind him, and looking good after a victory over Herlings on home sand last weekend. Neither man has enjoyed much success in France, but are very keen to change that situation!

In contrast, Andrea Adamo took his most recent GP victory in this country, at Ernée last year, so in his first French round in the MXGP class for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, he could be a factor, especially in the Qualifying Race as he has not finished outside the top three in his last three French GPs.

Calvin Vlaanderen is behind Adamo, tenth in the Championship for the Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team, and while his teammate Jeremy Seewer took a podium for the Italian manufacturer at Ernée last year, the team have struggled to get back up there so far in 2026. It will be intriguing to see how much they have improved with a four-week break to work on the machine. Seewer himself has taken two GP wins in France, and was fourth overall in his last trip to LaCapelle-Marival.

The other French points scorer so far this year is Thibault Benistant, who took his most recent MX2 GP victory at the 2023 MXGP of France, and won the MX2 Qualifying Race at St Jean last year, so with his French Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul outfit enjoying their home round, he will be feeling fired up to get his first top result in the big class this weekend! There is also a return to action for Frenchman Benoit Paturel, standing in for the injured Isak Gifting at JK Racing Yamaha, and the former GP winner has stood on the podium twice on home ground in the MX2 class, so will also be keen to perform well on his return!

With a fired-up local crowd getting behind three real contenders, a pitched Championship battle re-igniting, and a tight circuit in which to tame the 450cc monsters, the MXGP class should prove to be thrilling at LaCapelle-Marival!