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South Carolina Becomes Latest State to Pass Right to Race Law

May 21, 2026, 10:30am
South Carolina Becomes Latest State to Pass Right to Race Law

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

South Carolina Becomes Latest State to Pass Right to Race Law

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — South Carolina became the fourth state to sign Right to Race legislation into law after Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed H. 4706 on Tuesday, May 19.

This recent development from South Carolina further signals the growing momentum behind Right to Race bills. The American Motorcyclist Association has actively supported this legislation alongside the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI), lending its voice in support of efforts to protect pre-existing racetracks from nuisance claims across the country.

“The passage of H. 4706 is another welcome addition to the growing support behind Right to Race legislation across the country,” AMA Eastern States Representative Max Colchin said. "We are grateful to Governor McMaster for signing this legislation and to South Carolina's lawmakers for their commitment to protecting the state's racetracks. We look forward to building on this momentum in statehouses across the country.”

H. 4706 states that pre-existing racing facilities cannot face any nuisance claims from surrounding property owners within a three-mile radius, as long as the developer of the racing facility obtained all necessary permits or established the development of the facility before the property owner purchased their land or began construction.

The racing industry annually contributes close to $1 billion in economic output within South Carolina and creates more than 5,000 full-time jobs.

South Carolina joins Iowa, North Carolina and Kansas as states to sign Right to Race legislation into law. Michigan, Ohio and Oklahoma all currently have active Right to Race bills in their state legislatures.

Stay engaged with the latest Right to Race news, as well as all other issues impacting motorcycling, at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.

Photo by Jeff Kardas

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