Cade Clason Calls it a Career: Salt Lake City SX Will Be Final Race: “I'm content with it”

Clason posted a seven-minute video on his YouTube account, recalling the best moments from his 13-year professional racing career, his days as an amateur, meeting his wife, and more.

He was asked in the video, "Would you say you're happy with the career you've had?"

He responded: “I've definitely let some small things slip away. I mean, I'm content with it. I'm happy with who I rode for. I'm happy with a lot of the decisions I made. I look at different decisions, and I think about like if I would have made a different decision, would it have been better or worse? And a lot of the times I look at it and I go, man, I don't think it would have been better. So, I'm happy with what I've accomplished. I mean, I think I've made it further in the sport than anyone ever thought I would, but I just I don't want to be spiteful towards a towards moto. So, I still love it, but I don't love the fact that I'm not good enough anymore. I'm older and, I don't want to miss other opportunities that I'm starting to have.”

Another good quote from the video is his newfound hobbies outside of moto that he wants to focus on.

“So, for 25 years, all I’ve known is dirt bikes," he said. "And over the last couple years, I've found some new hobbies that I really enjoy. And I found other things that I'm good at that I can make money doing. And now those things have now turned into opportunities.

“I want to be done racing before I hate moto, if that makes sense," Clason added. "I think that's the thing I'm going to miss the most is my friends at the races. But the thing I'm going to miss the most is like October to December at Club[MX]. It's just a lot of fun. It was like probably 10 to 20 of us and we all just had the same goal of wanting to be the best version of ourselves and all strive to be better. And for the most part through the years like we all helped each other do that. Like we always had that random a$$hole that like only cared about himself and that was fine because we would all like kind of bond on the fact that that person sucked as a person! It was just fun and we all just worked together and suffered together, and it was just a part of it and every year we could all look forward to it. We all knew how tough it was going to be and the risk that we would take to be better. So, that's a part I'm going to miss for sure.”

Watch Clason's full video below.