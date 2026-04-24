The other day we posted about the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team tying the 2014 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team with five different 250SX race winners in one season.

Well, we dug into the results and stats some more and the Star Yamaha 250SX podium sweep in Cleveland (Thrasher, Gordon, and Davies) was the first time a 250SX team swept the podium…since again the ’14 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team!

The last 250SX team podium was at the 2014 Daytona SX (Baggett, Cianciarulo, and Davalos), which was 4,428 days—OR 12 years, 1 month, 14 days—prior to the ’26 Cleveland SX Star Yamaha podium sweep. In 2014, Mitch Payton’s team pulled off not one but TWO 250SX podium sweeps! The Dallas SX (Cianciarulo, Baggett, and Davalos) sweep happened about one month prior.

In fact, the dynasty that Payton credited now holds five of the last six team 250SX podium sweeps to date! There have been several brand sweeps with two different teams landing on the podium the previous handful of years, but the last few times it was all three riders on one team it was all three of Payton's Kawasaki riders. That is, until the ’26 Cleveland SX Triple Crown.

After the Cleveland SX, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team General Manager Wil Hahn told us, “It’s kind of surreal. …This was fricken huge."

Can the Star Yamaha squad pull off another 250SX podium sweep in these final three rounds before the season is over?