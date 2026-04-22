1. Kenny Owns Cleveland

Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen took the overall win in Cleveland and moved to within one point of the series lead. Roczen went into race three tied with Justin Cooper for the overall win but delivered in the clutch. He pulled the holeshot, put in some of his trademark opening laps, and dominated the race. Roczen has now won three of the last four races and it is a coin flip on who is going to win this championship between himself and Hunter Lawrence.

Roczen’s trip to Cleveland was not only successful on the track, but off-track as well. Via their relationship with agent Steve Astephen, Roczen has partnered with superstar musician Machine Gun Kelly in the Shooters Restaurant and Bar located on the Cuyahoga River. Ken joined Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton for a live AC & JB Show at Shooters on Friday Night. He also made an appearance at MGK’s 27 Club Coffee, which hosted a Ken Roczen Merch Pop-up Shop Friday afternoon. Ken Roczen fans came out in droves, selling out the merch within an hour. He returned the favor with a win on Saturday. Safe to say Kenny would like to see Cleveland become a mainstay on the Supercross schedule.

2. Hunter’s Fumbles

Hunter Lawrence led every lap of race one and it appeared that Cleveland would be business as usual for the Championship leader. As the rain began to fall inside Huntington Bank Field, Lawrence’s day began to unravel. In race two, Hunter started in the back half of the top ten and only made his way up to fifth.

Race three is where things completely fell apart. Lawrence got off to another mediocre start. He struggled to move through the field early, and then on lap four had a big crash in the whoops. It is noteworthy that before the crash, Hunter was tampering with his goggles a lot, so maybe the crash was caused by poor vision. Nonetheless, he remounted without his visor, and without a gas cap hose. The broadcast was able to clearly show fuel splashing out on Hunter as he tried to regain valuable positions. Lawrence took one final blow late in the race when he tagged the back wheel of Garrett Marchbanks and went down a second time. He finished the race in fourteenth, but with the triple crown format, he was able to salvage sixth overall.

This race was eerily similar to Detroit in that things went sideways while Hunter was positioned to give himself a comfortable points lead. Instead, we have a three-race showdown between he and Ken Roczen, both of whom have never been in contention for a 450 SX title this late in the season.