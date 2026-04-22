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Weege Show Wednesday: How Roczen Wins with the Fans First

April 22, 2026, 4:45pm

Ken Roczen owned Cleveland for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with multiple events on Friday that didn't distract him from the racing task at hand. In fact, they probably enhanced it. Because everyone wants Ken Roczen to win right now--well, maybe everyone save Honda and Hunter Lawrence--but even his title rival would have to admit Ken is a good guy and this season has made for a great story.

Jason Weigandt was actually with Ken at the Cleveland events on Friday and called the race for the fans on Saturday, and they went wild for the 94. Here's why.

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing, Throttle Jockey and OnTrack School. Shop www.yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more.

Video: Jason Weigandt
Edit: Rob Filebark

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