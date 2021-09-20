Relive the thrilling season finale of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross through the lens of Tom Journet. Tom captured all the action from all four motos of racing up close to see the dramatic scenes as Jett Lawrence fought for and eventually took him the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship. We also see the hard fought battles from the 450 Class as Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac split moto victories as they each looked to go out of the final round on top of the podium.