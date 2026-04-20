Jeffrey Herlings and Sacha Coenen Victorious at MXGP of Trentino in Italy

MXGP

Determined to show some pace in the morning Warm-Up, Jeffrey Herlings set the top time ahead of reigning World Champion Romain Febvre on his Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP machine. Maxime Renaux was third for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, but Lucas Coenen didn’t seem too worried as he warmed up in just 22nd place.

Even though Febvre was denied a chance of a fourth straight Qualifying win at Trentino on Saturday with a mechanical issue, he managed to find a good start position, and rocketed out of the gate to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season in race one! It was briefly a French 1-2 as Tom Vialle held second, with Tim Gajser getting his many fans excited as he started in third!

Mattia Guadagnini had hit the ground in the first corner and had to start from the back on his Venrooy Racing KTM, but he would do well to claim 18th at the finish. Meanwhile, Lucas Coenen worked quickly from a fourth-place start to get past Vialle in the middle of the circuit, then dived to the inside of Gajser in front of his own Slovenian fans to take second place! With title rival Herlings outside the top ten off the start, it looked good for Coenen, but suddenly that Trentino voodoo, that seems to affect him at this circuit, struck again as he crashed spectacularly on the exit of the corner after Pit Lane! He had to restart in 17th position, but a further mistake took him back to 26th at the end of the first lap!

Behind Febvre, Gajser, and Vialle, MXGP rookies Andrea Adamo for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Thibault Benistant for Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul were running well in fourth and fifth. On lap two, as Renaux blocked off Kay de Wolf in a move that put the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing man on the floor, Herlings popped past them both to suddenly appear in sixth place, but with a mountain to climb as high as any of the surrounding Dolomites.

Oriol Oliver was also in the top ten for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors, ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Latvian rider Pauls Jonass and the third Honda HRC Petronas rider Ruben Fernandez. Renaux was able to squeeze past his countryman Benistant for sixth place on lap six, but Herlings began to haul in the leaders as he surprised Adamo with a pass at the top of the first uphill of lap seven!

Closing in on Vialle, the two teammates then both caught Gajser, with the Frenchman taking a neat inside line to overtake the Slovenian on a downhill section for second on lap 11. By this time, De Wolf had managed to get up to seventh behind Oliver, and Coenen had worked back up to 13th, but had a gap to close in on the riders in front.

With the fastest lap of the race on the 13th circulation, Herlings suddenly dived past Gajser for third, then pulled a fantastic move on Vialle, jumping to the outside of his teammate into the penultimate corner of lap 14 to take second! Two laps later, he used the same move to close on Febvre and lunged into the lead through the s-bend before Pit Lane!

Coenen was only able to pass the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team rider Calvin Vlaanderen to claim 12th at the flag. Benistant scored his best of the year so far with tenth behind Fernandez, while Oliver took his best MXGP race finish yet in eighth! Renaux made a move on Adamo to take fifth, with De Wolf behind them in seventh. Febvre tried to counter-attack but Herlings eased away to win by over five and a half seconds from the reigning Champ, with Vialle third and Gajser fourth.

For the second race, Febvre wasn’t able to get any further in than gate 38, just two in from the far outside. He would emerge from the first full lap in 23rd place, and could only get up to 12th at the flag. Duking it out for the Fox Holeshot Award this time were the old MX2 adversaries De Wolf and Coenen, with the Dutchman claiming the first of his MXGP career!

Gajser, Vialle, Renaux, and Jonass completed the initial top six, with Herlings on the edge of the top ten. “The Bullet” worked up to seventh at the end of the first full lap, with Fernandez, Oliver, and Tom Koch of the Sarholz KTM Racing Team rounding out the top ten.

Herlings picked off Jonass with his penultimate corner line from race one, then passed Renaux in the middle of the track to claim fifth by the end of lap four. Meanwhile, De Wolf had lost traction on a steep uphill to allow Coenen to drive past and into the lead, with Gajser also forcing past the Dutchman later that lap on a downhill double jump.

It took until lap seven for Herlings to overhaul Vialle for fourth, after which the Frenchman got the corner at the furthest end of the circuit badly wrong, dropping it over a ledge and having the bike beat him up in the process! He did well to restart in seventh behind Renaux and Jonass, but he would only be able to repass the Latvian to claim sixth at the flag.

Fernandez would also pass Jonass to take seventh, with Vlaanderen fighting forward to take ninth ahead of Oliver. This put the Spaniard into the top ten for the first time in MXGP with ninth overall ahead of Jonass, and just behind Fernandez.