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Davies on Cleveland SX: “It was a rough night but to still make up points is good”

Davies on Cleveland SX: “It was a rough night but to still make up points is good”

April 20, 2026, 2:00pm
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Cole Davies landed third overall in the Cleveland Supercross, but he still gained points on his closest championship competitor, Seth Hammaker.

Davies’ 5-4-1 finishes landed third overall behind Nate Thrasher (2-1-4) and Landen Gordon (4-2-2) to complete a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep. (Note: It was the first time a 250SX East rider beat him since Hammaker won the Daytona SX and Davies finished second that night).

And in Cleveland, Hammaker finished 1-3-6 to finish fourth overall, meaning Davies’ gap on him went from 19 points at the start of the day to now 21 points. Now, Davies can clinch the 250SX East Division title in Philadelphia—which is Hammaker’s home race!

“I could [clinch the title next weekend] but I try not to think about that,” Davies said. “I just go race by race, just see where it leads me. It was a rough night but to still make up points is good.”

“I feel like I was just a little too eager,” he said, “so I calmed down and the third race, I just let it come to me more and it was good.”

2026 250SX East Division Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 181
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 160
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 138
Full Standings
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Davies crashed once on his own in race one while going after Nate Thrasher, then collided with Drew Adams in race two, causing the red flag.

“Honestly, I feel like the first two races were pretty crazy,” said Davies. “The track was gnarly and you’re just trying to survive the chaos. But, we reset for the last race, and it was a good one.”

“It is what it is…he’s [Hammaker] fighting for a championship, but I hope Drew is all right, I hate to see that,” he added on the crash in the second race.

Watch the incident in the highlights video below.

Recommended Reading

Thrasher: “I Have Won Every Year I Have Raced” Mon Apr 20 Thrasher: “I Have Won Every Year I Have Raced” Wil Hahn After All 5 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Riders Land on Podium in Cleveland: Sun Apr 19 Wil Hahn After All 5 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Riders Land on Podium in Cleveland: "This was fricken huge" Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing” Sun Apr 19 Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing” Roczen on Lapping Lawrence in Wild Triple Crown Finale: “I almost couldn’t believe that he was there and I was lapping him” Sun Apr 19 Roczen on Lapping Lawrence in Wild Triple Crown Finale: “I almost couldn’t believe that he was there and I was lapping him”

Remember, Davies won the Philly SX last year, which was a 250SX East/West Showdown.

“It was probably one of my better rounds I think,” he recalled on last year's Philly round. “I feel like I suit that dirt. So, yeah, just excited for it. Should be good. It was sick last year, so should be good this year.”

The Philadelphia SX will be back to both a normal start time (7 p.m. Eastern) and normal format. All eyes will be on the Davies/Hammaker battle as Davies looks to clinch his first professional title early and Hammaker looks to stop Davies from doing so.

If Davies is able to gain four points on Hammaker by the end of the night, the #37 will get the 2026 250SX East #1 plate. 

2025 Philadelphia SX Results

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX Showdown Main Event

April 12, 2025
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:09.993 48.322 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:11.203 1.211 48.823 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:16.282 5.079 48.958 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
Full Results
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    Philadelphia

     SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
    Saturday, April 25
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      April 25 - 1:00 PM
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    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
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      April 25 - 7:00 PM
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    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 26 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
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