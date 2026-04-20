Cole Davies landed third overall in the Cleveland Supercross, but he still gained points on his closest championship competitor, Seth Hammaker.

Davies’ 5-4-1 finishes landed third overall behind Nate Thrasher (2-1-4) and Landen Gordon (4-2-2) to complete a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep. (Note: It was the first time a 250SX East rider beat him since Hammaker won the Daytona SX and Davies finished second that night).

And in Cleveland, Hammaker finished 1-3-6 to finish fourth overall, meaning Davies’ gap on him went from 19 points at the start of the day to now 21 points. Now, Davies can clinch the 250SX East Division title in Philadelphia—which is Hammaker’s home race!

“I could [clinch the title next weekend] but I try not to think about that,” Davies said. “I just go race by race, just see where it leads me. It was a rough night but to still make up points is good.”

“I feel like I was just a little too eager,” he said, “so I calmed down and the third race, I just let it come to me more and it was good.”

2026 250SX East Division Standings