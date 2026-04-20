The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series keeps delivering new winners, as now Jordan Ashburn and Phoenix Honda have a victory at the first-ever The Dukes GNCC in Hazard, Kentucky. Ashburn became the fifth different overall winner in the first five rounds. Coupled with a sub-par day for GNCC points leader Ben Kelley, who salvaged sixth overall on his FMF KTM, and the points standings for the series have tightened back up. The title fight includes Am-Pro Yamaha's Liam Draper, who has become Mr. Second Place in the series after yet another runner-up ride.

Early at The Dukes it looked like Draper was finally going to get that elusive first career GNCC overall win, as he controlled the lead. But Draper chose to race with a trials tire on the rear of his bike, and that tire eventually lost almost all of its knobs. Draper wasn't able to hold off a determined Ashburn after that. Ashburn was happy to come out on top.

"Man, my bike was working really good from lap one, we did a lot of testing the last few weeks and it’s really paying off," said Ashburn. "Just felt really comfortable early on. I was cruising, but Liam was really ripping man, he got away a little bit. I was able to close back in, and I was close enough on the last lap to make a move. I had some close calls today but I know probably everyone did, it was a gnarly track."

Draper now has seven career second-place overall finishes in GNCC. He pointed to his destroyed rear tire after the race.

"I had an average start, but I chipped away at it and got into the lead. It felt easy to me out there, I was riding good and everything was flowing," Draper said. "I’d pull it out a little then Jordan would get it back, he was faster on the back end of the track. But then the last two laps were tough. If you look at my rear tire it’s completely bald. It worked when it worked, but I know now, I don’t regret my decision. I rode on it all week and it felt good and didn’t wear too much, and I know Stu and Grant [Baylor] have run it at Snowshoe before and it has lasted. I thought it would last, but I’m pretty hard on tires, obviously."

Without traction, Draper couldn't hold off Ashburn.

"The gap [to Draper] wasn’t much, it was just hitting your marks," said Ashburn. "It was so hard to get traction in some of the silty areas, so you had to square off your corners and hit your marks. I was able to stay sharp. Any time you drifted off or lost concentration you would hit a big one and make a mistake. You had to stay focused today. I told my guys this weekend that that I do like extreme conditions. Looking at it, I thought this track was way faster, not what I expected out of Kentucky. But Barry told me the quad guys liked it way more after they raced it, and then I will say I do like it better afterwards. Happy to be safe, and get a win. Great day."

Draper and Ashburn are tied for second in the overall GNCC standings, now down just three points on Kelley. It was another tough day for luckless XC1 rookie Grant Davis, who failed to finish the race. On the other end, multi-time GNCC Champion Kailub Russell returned to action and netted fourth overall. Also in the fight is Craig Delong, who took third.

"Feels really good," said Delong, of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. "Honestly, I felt this good all year, just I was putting myself in poor situations early this year. So I was able to get a good start and make a few moves and get in the mix. I felt good, I was tight early on and once I loosened up I felt good. It was a relief. We’re still in the mix, everything [in points] is still kind of close."