Ohio had a uniquely influential place in the evolution of American dirt bike racing because it was the home of John Penton (1924-2025). Mr. Penton was both an amazing rider and an entrepreneur. When he made his deal with KTM in 1968 to build lightweight two-stroke dirt bikes for off-road racing, he used the ports of Lorain, Ohio, to import his bikes from Austria. For the next 10 years, every KTM that arrived in the U.S. was branded as a Penton before John sold the naming rights back to KTM. To this day, Amherst remains a hub for the KTM Group North America.

Ohio has produced many world-class riders. Cleveland's own Bryan Kenney is an American motocross pioneer in his own right, paving a path to Europe in the 1960s and early '70s that has been followed by countless globe-trotting Yanks. He won the first Daytona MX in 1971 aboard a Husqvarna, a brand that also used Ohio as an Eastern U.S. base. He was followed by Lisbon's Gary Semics, who won the '74 AMA Supercross Championship in the 500 class aboard a Husqvarna, and Marietta's Denny Swartz, who gave Maico their last-ever national win in 1980. Later on, London, Ohio's Jeromy Buehl and New Philadelphia's Brock Sellards would win 125 SX races, and Sellards would win a couple of nationals too. And then came Aaron Plessinger, the son of Ohio off-road royalty Scott Plessinger, and winner of both 250 SX and MX Championships. He is a current Red Bull KTM factory rider, completing the circle back to John Penton, but unfortunately is injured at the moment.

Mid-Ohio promoter Peter Weidner would host the 125 USGP, as well as Trans-AMA and Trans-USA races, until 1981, when his FIM relationship was ended (by them, not Pete) because Team USA had missed the Motocross and Trophee des Nations in 1979 and '80, and he ended up getting penalized for it, despite having nothing to do with the decisions of the factory teams and top riders out in California. (Ironically, that same year, Team USA returned to the MXoN and Trophee races and began a 13-year winning streak.)

Wait, there's more. Ohio is also the cradle of Eastern off-road racing in large part because of John Penton, but also from all of the fast enduro/hare scramblers who were from the area: the Penton brothers and their sons, the Leimbachs, Billy Uhl, Terry Cunningham, "King Richard" Dick Burleson lived right across the Michigan border, Rod Bush was born just across the border in West Virginia, Scott Summers across the border in Kentucky, and later on Scott Plessinger and his SMX son Aaron, and Jeff Russell and his son Kailub.

Ohio was the epicenter of the once-thriving Action Sports' Arenacross Series, which was run by Drew Wolfe, as well as the home base of the late Phil Alderton's Honda of Troy (and later Yamaha of Troy) team that rivaled Pro Circuit Kawasaki and what is now Yamaha Star Racing.

Add it all up, and you have deep roots in the dirt bike world, yet only one single supercross in history before tomorrow.

The 1995 Cleveland SX is remembered for two things: 1.) Jeremy McGrath clinched his third of four straight titles in Cleveland; 2.) Jeremy McGrath clinched that title in front of a mostly empty Cleveland Stadium, a place us Pittsburgh Steelers fans also referred to as "the mistake by the lake." I will never forget the top section of the massive stadium being completely empty, but kids kept sneaking in and flipping the seats to spell out giant swear words.