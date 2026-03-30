Knowing when to push it and when to play it safe has not always been Sexton’s strong suit. There have been many times in the past where Chase has pushed for a win and thrown it away. Also, Sexton is still working to find his form on the Kawasaki. For this comeback now, he's decided to just settle for doing the best he can.

“I told myself when I came back up, I'm going to come back and I'm just going to do the best that I can and try and overcome the things I feel like I'm not very comfortable with. And I know that I'm good enough to be able to do that. So, I just had to really have some tough mental days and weeks kind of pulling myself out of it. But I'm like, “You have to go out there and race your dirt bike and be the best you can.” So, the team's been working hard. It's not from a lack of effort. It's just yeah, sometimes things just don't go your way. So, it's been like I said, a tough year, but I think this is the kind of the turning point that we needed to get this thing going on track.”

Chase spoke further about getting things back on track, and for him things started to go south not this season, but after the 2025 Supercross season when he lost the championship to Cooper Webb by only two points.

“Yeah, I mean last year in supercross, I won like seven races I think, and came up short on the championship, which it hurt me a lot to lose by that little points and knowing that it was it was my doing. I pretty much threw that away. So, outdoors wasn't great and then SMX wasn't that good, obviously. It's just been a tough year or so, but I would say I'm [normally] one of the happier guys that you'll meet. It's just, when you're not having that much fun on the dirt bike it does bleed over into your life. And I've had to kind of battle that and just try and enjoy the days at the track and try and be grateful for it because it is what I love to do. And it's hard to see it when you're in it, but racing your bike for a living is really cool, and I know a lot of the fans were criticizing me and stuff for staying at home, but I think people just thought I was kind of just taking time off just to take time off. But I did have a crash. Obviously, I would have loved to be at the races, so it's nice to be back. And yeah, when I get back to my normal self, it's all going to be for the better because it's going to make me stronger.”