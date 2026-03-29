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Eli Tomac on Fifth, Retaking Points Lead at Detroit SX: “Overall it was a bit of a frustrating day here"

March 29, 2026, 12:30am
Eli Tomac on Fifth, Retaking Points Lead at Detroit SX: “Overall it was a bit of a frustrating day here
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Eli Tomac has not had the best riding the last two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but that’s okay because he still took over the points lead tonight at the Detroit SX.

The Red Bull KTM rider came through fifth in a lonely fifth, in a second consecutive night where he looks off. That is two not great riding nights in a row for Tomac, whose Birmingham ride was a very distant third, some 30 seconds back from race leader Hunter Lawrence.

Tonight, Tomac was only 17.135 seconds back compared to last weekend but was two more positions back. Still, he looked like he had nothing for the guys ahead of him. Last weekend’s ride makes a little sense when he had to go through the LCQ and then played it smart in the main when in third and not able to close up on Ken Roczen. Today though, he just looked off. In qualifying he was about a second off Lawrence and his main event was not great.

However, the positive of the night for Tomac has to be that he now retakes the points lead with Lawrence’s costly mistake in the whoops that dropped him to 18th on the night. It was a 13-point swing tonight for Tomac, who entered the day nine points down to Lawrence but leaves four points ahead of the #96.

Tomac said in the post-race KTM release:

“I knew I was going to take advantage of [Hunter Lawrence’s crash] once I saw that he was a lap down, but overall it was a bit of a frustrating day here. I have actually struggled here with my last couple of rides, so I don’t know what it is – I just haven't had the best success at Detroit lately and maybe I’ve been in a bit of a mid-season slump. So, we’ll do what we can to get better and improve, and try to get back to winning some races and getting closer to the front.”

  • Eli Tomac
    Eli Tomac Align Media
  • Eli Tomac
    Eli Tomac Align Media

Detroit Results

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:33.714 52.401 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:41.510 7.797 52.420 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:44.974 3.464 53.179 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:49.800 4.825 52.725 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:50.848 1.049 53.093 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 229
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 225
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 215
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 203
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
Full Standings
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