Eli Tomac has not had the best riding the last two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but that’s okay because he still took over the points lead tonight at the Detroit SX.

The Red Bull KTM rider came through fifth in a lonely fifth, in a second consecutive night where he looks off. That is two not great riding nights in a row for Tomac, whose Birmingham ride was a very distant third, some 30 seconds back from race leader Hunter Lawrence.

Tonight, Tomac was only 17.135 seconds back compared to last weekend but was two more positions back. Still, he looked like he had nothing for the guys ahead of him. Last weekend’s ride makes a little sense when he had to go through the LCQ and then played it smart in the main when in third and not able to close up on Ken Roczen. Today though, he just looked off. In qualifying he was about a second off Lawrence and his main event was not great.

However, the positive of the night for Tomac has to be that he now retakes the points lead with Lawrence’s costly mistake in the whoops that dropped him to 18th on the night. It was a 13-point swing tonight for Tomac, who entered the day nine points down to Lawrence but leaves four points ahead of the #96.

Tomac said in the post-race KTM release: