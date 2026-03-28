Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
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Morning Report
Good morning race fans. Our 11th round of 450SX brings us to Detroit and, man, it's so cold in the D! The temperature will be a high of 44° Fahrenheit today, but we can expect some great racing inside Ford Field tonight! The home of the Detroit Lions National Football League team will host today's action in our second to last domed venue SX for the 17-round championship.
Unfortunately, in terms of the 250SX Championship, we are down a championship contender as Pierce Brown is out for the immediate future with a collarbone and wrist injury from his crash at the Birmingham SX East/West Showdown main event. Cole Davies enters in the championship lead with Seth Hammaker and Jo Shimoda close behind. Daxton Bennick is fifth behind injured and out Brown, but there are other riders in this deep field that will be competing for top five finishes. In other 250SX injury news, Jalek Swoll is out indefinitely with a torn Achilles tendon (his previous two Achilles injuries was his left leg, this one is his right leg). That is three Achilles tendon injuries since January 2025, which is just downright brutal. Cullin Park is also out with a shoulder injury. On the flip side, Gavin Towers is making his return after an Indianapolis SX injury and Casey Cochran is making his season debut following his pre-season collarbone injury about a month ago.
Remember, for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) March 28, 2026
#58 is Daxton Bennick
#59 is Casey Cochran (season debut)#Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026
In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence continues his hot streak with a slight gap (nine points) over Eli Tomac. Ken Roczen has also been damn good lately, despite only one win on the season. Could he strike tonight? Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis are both returning from injuries, which is great for race fans. Aaron Plessinger, however, is out with injuries from last weekend's Birmingham SX crash. How much of an impact with Sexton have in his return today?
Take a look at the track via an Insta360 POV video courtesy of Luke Neese.
And here is today’s race day schedule, plus the broadcast schedule.
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Live Now
Heading down to press day 🦁📸 for @racerxonline #Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026 pic.twitter.com/1RTowrwJ2p— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) March 28, 2026
Track walk is completed, as well as a great message from SMX chaplain Jake Venada. Bikes will be on track soon!
Seth Hammaker Note
Seth Hammaker is looking to better average of 19th between his first two 250SX races in Ford Field! After a fourth at the 250SX East season opener, he has three straight podium finishes. Can Hammaker turn his Detroit luck around today?
Seth Hammaker is looking to better average of 19th (!) between his first two 250SX races in Ford Field:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) March 28, 2026
21st in 2024 250SX East opener
17th last year at round two of 250SX East
Can he turn his Detroit luck around today?#Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SXQuickStats pic.twitter.com/h61KBP4mTA
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
DBD KTM teammates Marcus Phelps and Jace Kessler were going back and forth for P1 in the 250SX Group C first session before Hamden Hudson topped the board.
In 250SX GROUP B, Nick Romano and John Short led the field around the track but it was Evan Ferry who topped the board. A good bit of fast guys in this one with Gavin Towers leading the field on the results page initially, plus Casey Cochran was in this session in his season debut.
In 250SX A, it was championship leader Cole Davies out front with his red-background number plate #37 machine. Davies was P1 but Seth Hammaker bumped Davies to P2. Davies came back with another great lap to move back into P1. Caden Dudney, who was putting together another solid qualifying session here in his rookie season, had a crash just as time was expiring. The Yamaha rider’s rear end kicked left, clipped a Tuff Blox, and then his front wheel caught the tenth and very inside whoop, causing an endo. He got up and got back on his bike, which was a good sign. Davies was the fastest in the whoops—shocking—as his 6.601 was the fastest lap in the sector that session, over Hammaker’s 6.846, Dudney’s 6.934, and Coty Schock’s 7.028. In terms of full laps, Daveis’ 52.151 topped Hammaker’s 52.429, Dudney’s 53.619, Jo Shimoda’s 53.795, and Davein Simonson’s 54.323.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hamden Hudson
|12:51.152
|55.543
|Danville, VA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Marcus Phelps
|12:27.546
|0.049
|55.592
|Cairo, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Jace Kessler
|12:54.276
|0.153
|55.745
|Eagle, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Hayes Edwards
|12:30.424
|2.648
|58.393
|Montgomery, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Gage Stine
|12:44.479
|0.013
|58.405
|Woodsboro, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Evan Ferry
|12:05.641
|54.700
|Largo, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Gavin Towers
|12:32.082
|0.231
|54.930
|Venetia, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Casey Cochran
|12:03.919
|0.030
|54.959
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|CJ Benard
|12:15.912
|0.855
|55.814
|Peoria, AZ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Nick Romano
|12:57.972
|0.026
|55.840
|Bayside, NY
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|12:09.562
|52.151
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|12:07.707
|0.279
|52.429
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Caden Dudney
|11:39.042
|1.190
|53.619
|Des Moines, IA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|12:31.854
|0.176
|53.795
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Devin Simonson
|12:42.875
|0.528
|54.323
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
In the first 450SX group A session, it was some heavy hitters out front as Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen were the top five riders on track. Once the times started counting, Dylan Ferrandis had the fastest first lap! Then, Roczen went into P1 and a few laps later, Ferrandis’ top time was 12th. Hunter Lawrence was 14th in the session. Jordon Smith was up to ninth with a solid lap and Justin Hill moved into P4 with a great lap of his own. Roczen’s 51.803 was the top time as only him, Sexton (51.896) and Justin Cooper (51.945) were sub-52. Hill’s 52.274 was fourth, then Jorge Prado’s 52.415 was fifth. Malcolm Stewart was sixth (52.480), as Tomac was seventh (52.659, followed by Lawrence (52.685). Smith was ninth, then Webb tenth.
In 450SX B, Justin Bogle topped Cade Clason.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|13:01.366
|51.803
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|
Chase Sexton
|12:12.566
|0.094
|51.896
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Justin Cooper
|12:33.869
|0.049
|51.945
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Hill
|12:02.815
|0.330
|52.274
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Jorge Prado
|12:53.473
|0.140
|52.415
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Bogle
|12:50.231
|55.469
|Cushing, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Cade Clason
|12:10.888
|0.044
|55.512
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Cole Thompson
|12:14.365
|0.310
|55.822
|Brigden, ON
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Fredrik Noren
|12:37.008
|0.125
|55.947
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Logan Leitzel
|12:03.970
|0.399
|56.346
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX450