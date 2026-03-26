What Happened to Levi Kitchen in Birmingham?

Let's go back to start speaking of the season, multiple issues with the start devices. You guys ever actually figure out what was happening? Was it just too low?

A little bit. Yeah. Like I, I definitely went up with it now, but also I guess I wasn't slamming it down hard enough, like in the first turn. And then that's kind of what I've been practicing too, is trying to just make sure I really force it down. Like I feel like with everybody's now, we're running such stiff suspension that you can see the guys who actually know how to make it unlock. You'd think it'd be super easy. But for some reason, for me, it's not extremely easy because I kind of ride off the back. So I’ve got to push forward on my bars as I'm kind of coming into the turn.

Yeah. If you don't have a situation where you're really on that front brake or a way to push it down, then it might not release. And that's dangerous.

Yeah it's definitely a little sketchy if it doesn't. And not so much outdoors obviously, but just supercross because you're going into a rhythm lane so quick normally. But I feel like it's working now, we've raised it a little bit. I think I was really the only one who was having issues, too. I think everybody else kind of had it dialed.

You also told Lewis Phillips post-race that you before the main event started, you walked up to Seth and was like, “Dude, I'm going crazy here. You’ve got to tell me like what you're doing in your starts technique, whatever.” And I think he said lower RPM and you tried it and it worked. So like, yeah, were you just like you were freaking out before the start?

I mean, I just kind of was! Yeah, the heat race start was pretty bad. I didn't ask Seth too much. I was just like, dude, I'm trying, like I've tried wide open. And he was just like, yeah, go lower [RPM}. And so I just tried like what I thought was lower and it worked. I mean, also, if you watch it from the side view, like I don't really have a wheel on anybody, I just kind of like barely get the bike into a wheelie, and we’re already halfway down. I just cut over and I don't really know how I made it work, but I just went in hot. If I would have had that start more around the middle of the gate, I'm not sure if I would have came out okay. I just was way outside.

How about outdoors, man? When does that start? Or have you already started doing a little bit?

Yeah, I rode a little bit. I rode like probably four days on the 250 and a couple days on a 450. So got a few days in during our last break. And I was planning on riding a little bit this week, but I'm just kind of resting, doing like some therapy stuff for my back. And I'll probably start riding more outdoors after St. Louis.