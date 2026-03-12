Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Joaquin Poli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Benjamin Garib
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Carlos Andres Padilla Duran
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Andalucia
Sun Mar 22
News
Full Schedule

Pro Motocross is 79 Days Away, Tickets For All 11 Rounds are Available Online

March 12, 2026, 2:30pm
Pro Motocross is 79 Days Away, Tickets For All 11 Rounds are Available Online

Now that we are well into March and spring is just around the corner, we are inching closer to the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Only eight rounds of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship remain, then before we know it, the Pro Motocross opener will be underway for the summer.

Pro Motocross is 79 days and tickets for all 11 rounds are available online. The season will kick off at Fox Raceway at Pala in California, on May 30 and will conclude with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 29.

Buy tickets now for all 11 Pro Motocross rounds

View the full schedule below.

* all times

AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

2026 Motocross Schedule

Motocross Schedule
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway

Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted