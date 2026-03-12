5. Justin Cooper’s Breakout Ride

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper has a handful of 450SX podiums, but he showed what he is truly capable of in Indianapolis. Cooper got the holeshot in race two and led for a few laps before getting passed by Eli Tomac. Seemed pretty part for the course to that point except this time Eli did not pull away! Like Hunter Lawrence in race one, once Tomac made the pass, Justin was able to latch on. After a few laps behind Eli, Cooper found an opening and made a surprisingly aggressive pass back on his former teammate. J-Coop went on open a small gap and win the race in the most impressive way possible.

It’s ashamed Justin won’t even see a podium bonus after getting a race win. He battled to the death with his teammate Cooper Webb in race three for the final spot on the overall podium with Webb ultimately getting the better of him. At the end of the night his 5-1-5 results put him fourth overall, but his race two win should not be overlooked. If that version of Justin Cooper can show up in a traditional 20 minute plus one lap main event, look out.

6. Davies Whoops Em’

The most surprising part of Cole Davies’ Indianapolis win is that it took three races for him to get it done. Cole swept the Indianapolis Triple Crown, and it really was not that close. Every time it felt like Jo Shimoda or Seth Hammaker could be a threat, they would get to the whoops. It was at this race last year where Davies’ advantage through the whoops became evident, and this year was no different. Cole was the fastest rider through the whoops nearly every lap of the night, consistently gaining anywhere from half a second to a full second per lap in that segment. Jo Shimoda even admitted on the podium that Cole was “way too fast” in the whoops.

The win gives Davies the red plate heading into the East/West Showdown in Birmingham. He holds a one-point advantage over Seth Hammaker, with Pierce Brown and Jo Shimoda just one point behind Seth. Aside from the tight points battle, a lot of attention in the Birmingham showdown will be turned towards the rematch between Davies and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Haiden Deegan.

7. Seth Salvages a Podium

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker topped both 250 qualifying sessions, but the night show did not go quite as smoothly. Typically, a great starter, Hammaker struggle to get out of the gate. He had a quiet third in race one, but it was race two that was the highlight (or lowlight) of the night for the #10.

Hammaker got his best start of the night, starting just inside the top five, but went down in the whoops on lap two. It took him a while to get back going and when he did, he was back in 21st position. It took him two laps to begin making passes and on lap six Hammaker got together with Phoenix Racing Honda’s Gavin Towers. The two were out of sync in one of the rhythm lanes and Hammaker ended up landing on the back of Towers. In some sort of miracle, Seth managed to keep it on two wheels and work his way up to ninth. Towers was not as fortunate and was down for some time. Thankfully, in an Instagram post, Gavin shared that he was “for the most part okay.” That incident could have easily ended Hammaker’s championship run.

In race three, Hammaker put in an impressive ride, coming from 12th to second and salvaging a third overall on the night. Despite an eventful evening, Seth left with the same points deficit as he entered the night with, just to a different rider.