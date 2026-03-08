Aaron Plessinger Update After Indianapolis SX: “I got pretty lucky to get away from that one with nothing broken”
Luckily, Aaron Plessinger looks to escaped serious injury in his collision with Ken Roczen in the Indianapolis Supercross.
On the opening lap of the second race in the three-race Triple Crown, Roczen messed up the rhythm section before the finish line, causing a racing incident where he went into Plessinger’s line. Roczen got sent right off the on-off tabletop and instead of tripling, he came up short and bounced directly into Plessinger, who was landing. The two slammed into one another as Roczen came down on top of Plessinger, creating a wild crash.
Watch the replay of the Roczen/Plessinger crash starting at the 2:58 mark below.
Roczen was first to get up and back on his bike as Plessinger took a minute to evaluate his body, specifically his hands. Roczen got going again, and eventually finished tenth in the race, as Plessinger (clearly in pain) rode directly to his mechanic and they went off through the tunnel, ending his race. The #7 was not on the gates for the sight lap and did not start the third race.
However, the post-race release from Red Bull KTM brings good news as it seems Plessinger has escaped any major injury.
He said the following in the release:
“My day was going alright in Indianapolis and I felt we made some steps forward throughout qualifying. I climbed up to eighth in the first race, which was good, given where I started – I felt I rode pretty well. And then in Race 2, I got a pretty good start inside the top-five before Kenny [Roczen] slid on one of the on-offs, then he went double while I tripled, which had me plough directly into his back tire on the next jump. It took me off the bike and now I have a pretty good bruise on my right arm where his tire hit me, but as bad as it was, I think I got pretty lucky to get away from that one with nothing broken. We didn’t do the third race, which was unfortunate, although now having a weekend off, we’ll keep up the work and keep grinding.”
He officially scored 19th on the night with 8-22-22 finishes. He sits eighth in 450SX standings after nine rounds.
Indianapolis - 450SXMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|19
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|8 - 22 - 22
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition