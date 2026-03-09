Results Archive
Roczen on Crash with Plessinger: “You definitely see everything kind of flushing down the drain” 

March 9, 2026, 3:10pm
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

We have a quote from Ken Roczen after his crash with Aaron Plessinger during Saturday's race two of the Indianapolis SX Triple Crown. The two collided on the opening lap of the second race, which ended Plessinger's night early and cost Roczen to remount in dead last, impacting his overall score for the night.

Roczen finished 1-10-3 for fifth overall but he could have easily gone 1-1-1 on the night as he looked to be in great form during the night show. Suzuki's post-race release has a lengthy quote from the German native, but the big part is how the crash impacted his overall result on the night: "So, not the ideal situation; you definitely see everything kind of flushing down the drain."

Luckily, Plessinger looks to have escaped serious injury in the collision. Plessinger said, "As bad as it was, I think I got pretty lucky to get away from that one with nothing broken."

Here is Roczen's full post-race quote on the weekend:

“Indianapolis, man, you were gnarly again… It's just the track, it breaks down so much, the Triple Crown here is really intense. We had such an amazing day. I felt pretty comfortable on my motorcycle all day. The first Race was really kind of like a dream ride again. I just felt connected, made some passes happen, and was able to take that one home. I really enjoyed that. You know, sometimes you need those rides. And then everything went south in the second Race; I made a massive mistake that was just unfortunate with bad timing. Right after the start I cross rutted and high sided off the tabletop, and [then] I couldn't clear it. So [off] the next triple I basically dropped two and a half… As I was bouncing up, [another rider] was right behind me and just rode basically under my bike and put me in a backflip. He got scraped up pretty good and we [both] went down pretty hard. So, not the ideal situation; you definitely see everything kind of flushing down the drain. But once I checked that everything was good, I just went to work and, for the situation, I felt pretty fast and smooth out there …so we just did damage control. It was an opportunity missed. In the last Race, [it was] not the greatest start, and ended up bringing it home at third. So, my riding was really good, we’re definitely taking the positive of that. It'll be nice going into an off weekend and then we’ll come back strong.”

Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX

March 7, 2026
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 10 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
19 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 8 - 22 - 22 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Watch the replay of the Roczen/Plessinger crash starting at the 2:58 mark below.

