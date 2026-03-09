Roczen on Crash with Plessinger: “You definitely see everything kind of flushing down the drain” 

We have a quote from Ken Roczen after his crash with Aaron Plessinger during Saturday's race two of the Indianapolis SX Triple Crown. The two collided on the opening lap of the second race, which ended Plessinger's night early and cost Roczen to remount in dead last, impacting his overall score for the night.

Roczen finished 1-10-3 for fifth overall but he could have easily gone 1-1-1 on the night as he looked to be in great form during the night show. Suzuki's post-race release has a lengthy quote from the German native, but the big part is how the crash impacted his overall result on the night: "So, not the ideal situation; you definitely see everything kind of flushing down the drain."

Luckily, Plessinger looks to have escaped serious injury in the collision. Plessinger said, "As bad as it was, I think I got pretty lucky to get away from that one with nothing broken."

Here is Roczen's full post-race quote on the weekend: