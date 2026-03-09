Stu Baylor Remains King of Talladega GNCC

It’s fitting that outspoken southerner Steward Baylor is king of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country round in Talladega, Alabama, with his second-straight victory at the track dating back to its premiere last year. This year the track was extremely muddy, and Baylor outlasted FMF KTM’s Grant Davis to get the win. It was a good comeback after mechanical problems cost Baylor a ton of points last weekend in Florida.
“Yeah finally got off to a good start, we’ve had a lot of inconsistencies getting this bike fired. This week 25 percent of the time it started 100 percent of the time! On the line we were like ‘It’s gonna start today. This will be the 25 percent,’” said Baylor to Racer TV. “We know if we have the start we can win, everyone can see that, we have the speed, at Florida I almost felt like I could toy with everyone there. It’s just so frustrating and so gutting to have that happen, but, coming back, I can see everyone has had a shakeup (bad race) in these first three rounds so that helps us. It was a good race for us today. We put a lot of work into this bike, and I feel as comfortable as I ever did back in 2021 on my Yamaha [when Baylor took the GNCC title fight down to the last round]. Thanks to the guys at Factory Connection, we made a lot of changes, suspension, seat height, a lot of small things and I think it’s working, from sand to mud, I just need to keep it on two wheels. I know I’m my worst competitor out there so I’ve got to figure that out.”
Davis suffered a heartbreaking ending when he appeared to suffer a mechanical problem in about seven miles into the final lap, dropping him from battling for the win to a DNF for the day.
“I got off to a good start at Round 3,” said Davis in a KTM statement. “I was right behind Stu [Baylor Jr] and we took off, opening up a good gap while going back and forth. I passed him on the last lap and put a bit of a gap on him, but I ended up not finishing, which is unfortunate. I’ll be ready and looking to rebound at Camp Coker next!”
AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper hung tough in the mud to net second and Davis’ teammate Ben Kelley overcame a bad start to salvage podium points, enough to extend his championship lead following last weekend’s win.
“A podium here at Talladega is good!” said Kelley. “With the rain we had and the muddy conditions, I knew it was going to be really brutal. The mud races haven’t been all that nice to me, so I wanted to have a good race, and we spent a lot of time battling for that third position. The conditions were tough, especially on the last lap. I had a couple of crashes and then at that point just decided to bring it home for some good points. Thanks to the whole FMF KTM Factory Racing team for keeping me going out there, the team did a great job.”
TALLADAGE, Ala. (March 9, 2026) – The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, wrapped up on Sunday, March 8, at Talladega, Alabama, with round three, Talladega GNCC. The motorcycle racers were left facing some of the toughest conditions of the weekend. Overnight rain combined with on-and-off showers throughout the day left the course muddy and slick, creating a demanding challenge for racers as they battled through deep ruts and technical terrain. Despite the difficult conditions, competitors pushed through the mud-filled course in an exciting day of racing to close out another action-packed GNCC weekend in Alabama.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor claimed his first victory of the 2026 GNCC Racing season in impressive fashion at the Talladega GNCC, marking his second-straight win at the Alabama venue. Baylor put together a determined ride through the muddy and demanding conditions, working his way into the lead and maintaining control as the race unfolded. With consistent pace and smart line choices in the slick terrain, Baylor secured the overall win and added another Talladega triumph to his GNCC career list.
Both AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley would have their work cut out for them as they started further in the back of the pack on the opening lap of the race. However, both would continue to push on and through the slick muddy conditions. Draper would make a final push on the last lap to earn second overall on the day, while Kelley also made a last lap pass to secure third overall on the day at round three and continue to hold the National Championship points lead.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang charged through the challenging conditions at the Talladega GNCC to earn fourth overall and fourth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Strang remained steady throughout the muddy race, navigating the slick terrain and continuing to push forward to secure a solid finish among the front-runners. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski also delivered a strong performance, battling through the demanding course to round out the top five overall finishers on the day.
Coming through to earn his second XC2 250 Pro class win of the season, while finishing sixth overall on the day was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Nicholas Defeo. As the race continued on, DeFeo would continue to make a push through the slick conditions the afternoon race faced until the checkered flag flew.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong and Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn continued to battle through the tough Talladega conditions as they secured seventh and eighth overall finishes in the XC1 Open Pro class. Both racers worked through the muddy and rutted course, maintaining steady rides despite the challenging terrain and changing weather throughout the day. DeLong ultimately crossed the line seventh overall, while Ashburn followed closely behind to claim eighth overall, adding valuable championship points at round three of the GNCC Racing Series.
Race Craft Off-Road/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson would come through to claim second in the XC2 250 Pro class results at round three and ninth overall on the day. Johnson would continue his way through the pack and muddy Alabama terrain for the duration of the race. Johnson would secure his second-straight podium finish in the XC2 class.
Then, rounding out the top 10 overall finishers in the afternoon race at Talladega was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Joshua Toth. As conditions remained slick, yet tacky throughout the race, Toth would continue to put his head down and push for a higher overall finishing position.
Then it was Precision Off-Road/MX Tech Suspension/Shocker Express/Husqvarna’s Gavin Simon coming through to round out the top three XC2 250 Pro class finishers from round three. Simon would have to work through the difficult terrain and make the necessary passes to secure that podium position.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis would put in a good ride, before his bike would give out on the last lap – leaving him unable to finish and earn any overall points on the day in Alabama.
Coming through to take the Top Amateur Honors at the Talladega GNCC was Michael Delosa who would come through after an intense battle throughout the day to finish 11th overall and first in the 250 A class. Chase Landers would come through to finish second on top of the Top Amateur podium with a 12th overall and second in 250 A. Rounding out the Top Amateur podium in third was Lane Whitmer as he came through 14th overall and third in the 250 A class.
Despite muddy and demanding conditions at the Talladega GNCC, the morning race saw an impressive group of racers rise to the top of the overall results. Gavin Abboud, competing in the 150 B Schoolboy (12–17) class, powered through the slick terrain to capture first overall with an outstanding ride. Gary Fridley followed close behind to finish second overall, leading the Super Senior A (45+) class with a strong and experienced performance. Rounding out the top three overall was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede, who secured third overall while also topping the WXC class, proving her speed and consistency in the challenging Talladega mud.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede got her day off to a perfect start by grabbing the Coppersmith Racing WXC Holeshot Award and maintaining a strong pace to earn the WXC class win in the muddy conditions at the Talladega GNCC. AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald put together a consistent ride to secure second place in the WXC class, battling through the slick terrain and staying in podium contention throughout the race. Enduro Engineering Triumph’s Shelby Turner rounded out the WXC podium in third, overcoming the challenging course conditions to claim another solid finish in the highly competitive women’s division.
In the Youth Bike race, it was Phillip Arnold coming through to take the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Arnold would have to battle not only his competitors, but the changing conditions with rain falling throughout the night. Bentley Saxon would come through second overall on the day and in the YXC1 class, while Hunter Hawkinberry rounded out the top three overall Youth Bike finishers in Alabama while also finishing third in the YXC1 class.
Deegan Caplinger would earn the win in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class, Evan Porter earned the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Colt Chaney won the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, James Razor took home the 85 (12-13) class win, Tripp Lewis won the 85 (11) class, Cash Knecht would take the 85 (7-10) class win, Reed Lokker would win the 65 (10-11) class, Ryder Baricska would take the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink earned the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Vaida Lavergne taking another win home, Aubrey Tsakanikas would earn the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, Jhorjie Walker would earn the Girls 65 (7-11) class win and Mari Evkovich took the Trail Rider (7-15) class win at round three.
As the Micro Bike race would finish up at round three in Talladega, Alabama, Peyton Austin would come through to take home the overall win, and MXC1 (8-9) class win, while Ryder Baricska would finish second overall and in the class with Kash Brummage rounding out the top three Micro Bike overall and MXC1 class finishers. Carson Zink would earn the MXC2 (6-8) class win, while Kolt Morrison took home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win and Landon Babineau earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win. In the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class it was Weston Rose earning the win, while Hudson Ziklo earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Rylee Huff battled through to earn the Girls (6-9) class win and in the Micro-E1 (7-8) class it was Nathan Zhang taking the win. Jagger Weston would earn the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win, with Brody Bowen taking the Micro-E3 (4-6) class win. The Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class saw Wake Taylor earn the win, and Hudson Hart would take home a Trail Rider (6-9) class win at round three.
In celebration of Women’s Month, nearly 160 women and girls lined up to compete during the Talladega GNCC in Talladega, Alabama, showcasing the continued growth of female participation in off-road racing. From youth racers to the premier WXC class, the track was filled with talented competitors pushing through the challenging Alabama terrain and representing the strength of the GNCC women’s racing community. Their presence throughout the day highlighted the increasing opportunities and enthusiasm for women and girls in the sport, making it a special weekend of competition and recognition during Women’s Month.
Talladega GNCC Results
Talladega - Overall RaceMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:55:58.178
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:59:28.319
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:00:50.199
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Josh Strang
|03:01:52.772
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:02:14.659
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
Talladega - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:02:45.734
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Brody Johnson
|03:04:46.619
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Gavin Simon
|03:07:54.579
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jhak Walker
|03:14:01.736
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|5
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:15:51.619
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
Talladega - WXC RaceMarch 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:48:51.611
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|01:50:27.699
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Shelby Turner
|01:56:15.896
|Barons, AB
|TRI
|4
|Tayla Jones
|02:02:10.899
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|02:06:39.269
|Terre Haute, IN
|RJI
Progressive GNCC Points
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|63
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|50
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|46
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|72
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|64
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|63
|4
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|48
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|45
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|76
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|76
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|70
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|44