The second Triple Crown of the year took place over the weekend in Indianapolis, and with three main events per class instead of one, we had no shortage of questions following the event. So, in need of some insight, we tapped former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

We’ve had nine races so far with the new style, angled Tuff Blocks, which are designed to be less likely to grab footpegs. Are you noticing an difference in Tuff Block run-ins with this new look?

They definitely seem to be less of a storyline in 2026. The goal is progress through strategic change and I would say this qualifies. We aren’t seeing them dragged into the track as often and riders have escaped catastrophe when making incidental contact.

The whoops were a huge separator in Indianapolis, and they got so chewed up that even the most ardent blitzers were jumping through them by the end of the night. What was it about these whoops that was so difficult?

The soil composition is the entire dynamic. Indy’s dirt, especially if used in early spring, and even further exacerbated by a Triple Crown format, is always going to present challenges. The soft dirt just breaks down and always has. My first ever SX was Indy 1997 and I can remember the ruts like it was yesterday. This is nothing new and riders know to expect it. The whoops develop ruts and are very inconsistent in height and trajectory in a game where keeping the motorcycle level and consistent is the plan.