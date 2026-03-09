Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Joaquin Poli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Benjamin Garib
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Carlos Andres Padilla Duran
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Andalucia
Sun Mar 22
News
Full Schedule

Coker on Swoll Leading Laps, Smith’s P11 at Indianapolis SX: “Tonight was a massive step in the right direction for the team”

March 9, 2026, 2:25pm
Coker on Swoll Leading Laps, Smith’s P11 at Indianapolis SX: “Tonight was a massive step in the right direction for the team”
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

"Tonight was a massive step in the right direction for the team,” started Triumph Racing America General Manager Jeremy Coker in the team’s post-race release.

I talked with Jordon Smith on Friday ahead of the race and he said he rode three days during the week and then had press day, which is an unusual amount of riding between two races. coming into the season at the seventh round, and on a brand-new 450 machine, has not been an easy or kind start to a 450SX career for Smith. He said Tuesday was his longest testing day ever, 12 years into his pro career!

Watch my full interview with Smith from Friday during press day:

On Saturday during the Triple Crown races, Smith finished 11-14-8 for 11th overall. His final race of the night resulted in an eighth overall. Smith and the team are working hard and it seems like top tens are within reach. Could it happen as early as the next race, the Birmingham SX on March 21? Maybe some further testing could make even more progress.

After the race, Smith said in the team’s release:

"It felt good to get three gate drops and more motos in. I needed that experience. I felt better each time, and we have made great improvements on the bike. I felt more comfortable, so we can put some more motos in at home and come back swinging after the break."

Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX

March 7, 2026
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
11 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 11 - 14 - 8 Triumph TF 450-X
Full Results

Plus, the team got a very strong day from Jalek Swoll, who landed his first single-digit finish of the season—9-7-5 race finishes for eighth overall. Swoll got two holeshots and led laps in both the second and third races of the night, which was a great sign. On paper, eighth doesn't sound great, but considering his circumstances this is a great day. Swoll’s debut season with Triumph in 2024 was really strong but his Achilles tendon injuries kept him out for racing for all of ’25 SX and most of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He is now back racing and he still wants to be inside the top ten and on the podium fighting for wins but this, as Coker said, a big step in the right direction.

Swoll agreed, as he said in the team release:

"It was a better day! We are trending in the right direction. It's still not the result that I want, but I feel that I did all I could. I was happy to get some good starts and lead laps. I feel like that's what it takes to build yourself back up. The first race wasn't great, but I was more like myself in the last two. There is still some work to do, but I feel like getting to that pace is very doable."

Coker’s full quote read:

"Tonight was a massive step in the right direction for the team. I am beyond proud of the riders but more so the crew that is behind them. They worked super hard this week to make improvements on the bikes, and it showed. Two holeshots for Jalek and multiple laps led – that gave him a taste of what it takes up front and he will get there. Jordon got better each time he hit the track tonight and finished off with an eighth in the last race. We will take all these positives and work hard during this break. We will be prepared for Birmingham."

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East

March 7, 2026
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
8 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 9 - 7 - 5 Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results
