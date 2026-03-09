Webb, Simonson, Ward and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

What a race in Indy with the Triple Crown format! Tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in mechanic legends Tony Berluti and Skip Norfolk to the show to talk about the series here and more.

2025 450SX champ Cooper Webb is hanging in the title fight with a third place at Indy and we’ll talk to Coop about his season, the lapper “situation” and more.

Multi-time SX and MX champion Jeff Ward’s a legend and he’s doing a R2R charity race for 860 miles with old friend Micky Dymond. We’ll call Wardy to talk about this, get some old school stories going and more.

Devin Simonson had a career best 250SX race in front of his hometown fans so we’ll call the Pulpmx Athlete to check in on his race, thoughts on his season and more.

It’s Monday so of course Phil Nicoletti will call in from back east to give us his thoughts on Indy SX and all that happened there.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we'll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

