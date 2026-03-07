Jordon Smith: “I rode Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week, which is very unusual for us to ride Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday after race weekend and have press on Friday and race Saturday. So, rode all three days. On Tuesday, I rode from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., so long, long day. Like 12 years into professional supercross racing, that was my longest test day. So, we're definitely not slacking on the work side of things. We're putting it [work] in, trying to make it better, and trying to get the Triumph up in the top ten at least.”

Ahead of the Indianapolis SX, we caught up with Jordon Smith during press day. Smith talked about coming into his debut 450SX season a handful of races into the season and juggling knowing where he needs to improve and where the Triumph TF 45-X needs to improve in its first season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Smith said the tough results are not for a lack of effort, with Tuesday being his longest day of testing of his entire pro career!

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra