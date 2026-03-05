Chase Sexton to Miss Indianapolis Supercross

Monster Energy Kawasaki has announced Chase Sexton will sit out round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Indianapolis Saturday due to injuries sustained in a practice crash before Daytona.

The injuries also kept him out of the Daytona round of the series.

Since his move this off-season from Red Bull KTM to the team, Sexton has just one podium (his Anaheim 2 SX win) in the first eight rounds of 2026 as he sits fifth in the standings entering this weekend's ninth round in Indy.