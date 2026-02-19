Results Archive
Photo Gallery: The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team 2026 Photoshoot

February 19, 2026, 3:45pm
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team has revealed their roster and team photos ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division opener.

Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through the DBD KTM team photo shoot. Tyler Hughes (@Handheldty on Instagram) took the team photos. 

Make sure to click the images to view them full screen.

Related: Gage Linville Injured in Practice Crash

The Riders

250SX East

#74 Gage Linville
#105 Marcus Phelps
#143 Jaxen Driskell
#511 Jace Kessler

  • #74 Gage Linville
    #74 Gage Linville
  • #143 Jaxen Driskell
    #143 Jaxen Driskell
  • #105 Marcus Phelps
    #105 Marcus Phelps
  • #511 Jace Kessler
    #511 Jace Kessler
  • #74 Gage Linville
    #74 Gage Linville
  • #143 Jaxen Driskell
    #143 Jaxen Driskell
  • #105 Marcus Phelps
    #105 Marcus Phelps
  • #511 Jace Kessler
    #511 Jace Kessler

The Riders in Action

  • DBD Racing (10 of 13)
    DBD Racing (10 of 13)
  • DBD Racing (11 of 13)
    DBD Racing (11 of 13)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 13)
    DBD Racing (12 of 13)
  • DBD Racing (14 of 13)
    DBD Racing (14 of 13)
  • DBD Racing (15 of 13)(1)
    DBD Racing (15 of 13)(1)
  • DBD Racing (18 of 13)
    DBD Racing (18 of 13)
  • DBD Racing (20 of 13)
    DBD Racing (20 of 13)
  • DBD Racing (21 of 13)
    DBD Racing (21 of 13)
  • DBD Racing (9 of 13)
    DBD Racing (9 of 13)

The Bikes

  • DBD Racing (10 of 5)(1)
    DBD Racing (10 of 5)(1)
  • DBD Racing (10 of 7)(2)
    DBD Racing (10 of 7)(2)
  • DBD Racing (11 of 7)
    DBD Racing (11 of 7)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 30)
    DBD Racing (12 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 4)
    DBD Racing (12 of 4)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 5)
    DBD Racing (12 of 5)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 7)
    DBD Racing (12 of 7)
  • DBD Racing (13 of 5)(1)
    DBD Racing (13 of 5)(1)
  • DBD Racing (14 of 7)
    DBD Racing (14 of 7)
  • DBD Racing (15 of 7)
    DBD Racing (15 of 7)
  • DBD Racing (9 of 30)
    DBD Racing (9 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (9 of 7)
    DBD Racing (9 of 7)

The Team

  • DBD Racing (10 of 8)
    DBD Racing (10 of 8)
  • DBD Racing (11 of 8)
    DBD Racing (11 of 8)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 8)
    DBD Racing (12 of 8)
  • DBD Racing (13 of 30)
    DBD Racing (13 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (14 of 30)
    DBD Racing (14 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (14 of 8)
    DBD Racing (14 of 8)
  • DBD Racing (15 of 30)
    DBD Racing (15 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (15 of 8)
    DBD Racing (15 of 8)
  • DBD Racing (16 of 8)
    DBD Racing (16 of 8)
  • DBD Racing (18 of 30)
    DBD Racing (18 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (19 of 30)
    DBD Racing (19 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (2 of 5)
    DBD Racing (2 of 5)
  • DBD Racing (22 of 30)
    DBD Racing (22 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (25 of 30)
    DBD Racing (25 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (25 of 30)
    DBD Racing (25 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (26 of 30)
    DBD Racing (26 of 30)
  • DBD Racing (3 of 5)
    DBD Racing (3 of 5)
  • DBD Racing (4 of 5)
    DBD Racing (4 of 5)
  • DBD Racing (5 of 5)
    DBD Racing (5 of 5)
  • IMG_5057
    IMG_5057
  • IMG_5058
    IMG_5058
  • DBD Racing (10 of 37)
    DBD Racing (10 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (10 of 6)
    DBD Racing (10 of 6)
  • DBD Racing (11 of 37)
    DBD Racing (11 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (11 of 6)
    DBD Racing (11 of 6)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 37)
    DBD Racing (12 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (12 of 6)
    DBD Racing (12 of 6)
  • DBD Racing (13 of 37)(1)
    DBD Racing (13 of 37)(1)
  • DBD Racing (13 of 6)
    DBD Racing (13 of 6)
  • DBD Racing (14 of 6)
    DBD Racing (14 of 6)
  • DBD Racing (17 of 37)
    DBD Racing (17 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (19 of 37)
    DBD Racing (19 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (23 of 37)
    DBD Racing (23 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (24 of 37)
    DBD Racing (24 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (26 of 37)
    DBD Racing (26 of 37)
  • DBD Racing (9 of 6)
    DBD Racing (9 of 6)
