Ryder DiFrancesco is having a strong start to the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. After getting two third-place finishes in the first three rounds of supercross (the first two 250SX podiums of his career), he finished 5-5-4 in the following three rounds, putting his season finishes at: 3-7-3-5-5-4. While he is off to the best start of a season in his pro career, he still needs a little extra to become a constant podium finisher against his elder, more versed competitors. After the sixth-round Seattle SX, he is tied with Michal Mosiman for third in the 250SX West Division championship.

He said in a post-race release from Husqvarna he will "get that fire lit again," following the break in the schedule. His full quote reads:

“I didn’t have the best day in Seattle. Out of the six rounds, this is probably the one I struggled with the most, so a fourth is a decent result entering the four-week break now. We’ll get that fire lit again, take a little time off, and regroup. Today was a bit of a struggle, although I am pretty stoked to come away with P4 and be tied for third in points.”

DiFrancesco and the 250SX West Division riders will have a few weekends off before their seventh round (the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns on the season) at the Birmingham SX on March 21. We will get our first glimpse at his 250SX East Division Husqvarna teammates Daxton Bennick and Casey Cochran at this weekend’s Arlington SX.