Lawrence said afterwards during a TV interview he felt like an idiot for making the move. Justin Cooper snuck by the two to take the final podium spot but luckily, Lawrence was able to remount and finish fourth place. Roczen took longer to get going (insert your kickstarter jokes here, everyone) and finished tenth, getting lapped at the checkered flag by race winner Eli Tomac.

Lawrence leaves round six with the points lead, as his 124 points sit one above Tomac's 123 points. Roczen sits tied with Cooper Webb in third with 113 points, now 11 down on Lawrence.

Today, he had the following quote in Honda's post-race release:

“It was a bittersweet main event. I feel like my riding was really good, but I spun off the gate. I’m not sure 100% why that happened, but after that I was making my way through the pack. At the 10-minute mark, I figured the track out and really got going; I was able to do a lot of the rhythms deep into the main. Then I made my attempted pass on Kenny [Roczen] for third, and we got together. I certainly didn’t intend on taking him out—it was just a crappy racing incident, but not how I wanted the night to go, especially after how I felt. In my perfect world, I would’ve jumped to the inside, got that lane, and then tried to catch Cooper Webb. Obviously, it’s cool to still have the red plate—we definitely salvaged some points. With a good start, I feel like it could’ve been a completely different night; I had what it takes to get the win.”

And team Manager Lars Lindstrom said the following: