ClubMX Yamaha’s Max Vohland joined Race Day Live qualifying broadcasts hosts Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo for a live sit-down interview during the 450SX group C qualifying session. In the interview, Vohland talked about developing the bike and continuing to improve.

Vohland also stated he is “likely going to extend” his contract with the ClubMX team for 2027.

“I feel comfortable on the bike, I know the power, I’ve ridden it for two years now and most likely going to extend for next year,” Vohland said.

“Breaking news right here?” asked Brayton.

“Yeah, right here, just now. You just heard it,” confirmed Vohland.

“Oh, I love that! Nice. We’re back with ClubMX Yamaha next year!” Brayton said.

Vohland turned pro with Red Bull KTM in 2021 then raced with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2024, only making two main events before a season-ending injury. He then joined the Yamaha-backed ClubMX team ahead of the 2025 season. After a long recovery process, the second-generation pro rider landed his maiden podium finish at the Pittsburgh SX when he finished third.

He has finished 7-8-5-4 in the first four rounds of 2026 supercross.