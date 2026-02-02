Every athlete’s threshold for anxiety and pressure is different, but for the most part focusing solely on long term goals such as “win another championship” is never in an athlete’s best interest. And Webb admitted to feeling that pressure. Last year after winning this third championship he said he was going to enjoy it because he didn’t know if another one was ever going to come around again. But then something happened, Jett Lawrence got hurt. Webb, always one to admit that Jett is a tough one to beat, saw his championship odds improve again. But when all of that off-season work didn't equate to good results, the pressure to win A1 and repeat as champion mounted. Houston would not be fun. The pressure was there.

“Today, like I said, it was a lot of tunnel vision, not much fun, not much smiles, and it is hard," he explained. "Like I said, there's a lot of pressure for me to perform and for me to go out there and win. And I invite that pressure, but like I said, when you feel like you're doing everything right, you're training hard, you're having good weeks and then the results aren't coming and there's pressure from everyone. So, the media, the fans, the team, everyone expects you to win. So, I took it pretty hard and I'm my own hardest critic. So, a lot of sleepless nights, if I'm honest, a lot of ‘Why the hell am I still doing this?’ You get those kinds of thoughts going. Like I said on the broadcast, my wife really has kept me level-headed and helped me a lot this week just to be like, ‘You know what? It is what it is. If it ain't your year, it ain't your year.’ So, tonight was just a huge spark to get that confidence of like, "Hey, it still can be my year and let's do this thing."

In sport psychology there are many tricks to help build confidence. But positive self-talk and visualization, these things take time. And nothing can build confidence faster than a good result. Now that Webb is back in the winner’s circle the best thing he can do is not think big picture. Make smaller goals for each week and just focus on his strengths, which is being strong and relying on his smarts to pass riders at the end of the race. The first three rounds weren't what he wanted, but if he can do what he did in Houston again, who knows, he could go back-to-back for the first time.