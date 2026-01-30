Results Archive
Ty Masterpool Set for Season Debut at Houston SX on YZ450F

January 30, 2026, 2:45pm
Ty Masterpool Set for Season Debut at Houston SX on YZ450F
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Ty Masterpool will make his season debut this weekend at the Houston SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After racing with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad in 2025, the Texas native will be on the line for the first time on his private #44 YZ450F in Houston. He was linked to his old Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, where he turned pro with years ago, but now is racing the 450SX Class on his own effort.

Masterpool has only ten total supercross starts to date: six in 250SX and four in 450SX. While he has a ton of raw speed, qualifying for the 450SX races is not a guarantee. How will his season debut go? Will he make the top 18 to directly qualify for the Triple Crown night show? Will he have to race into the races through the LCQ? With Masterpool, you never really know! 

Ty Masterpool's SX Results to Date

Ty Masterpool

Ty Masterpool

Paradise, TX United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
21
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 18, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
16
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		450SXApril 27, 2024 Kawasaki KX450
20
Supercross 
Foxborough 		450SXApril 13, 2024 Kawasaki KX450
17
Supercross 
Seattle 		450SXMarch 23, 2024 Kawasaki KX450
16
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 2, 2024 Kawasaki KX450
13
Supercross 
Atlanta 2 		250SX WestApril 13, 2021 GasGas MC 250F
16
Supercross 
Atlanta 1 		250SX WestApril 10, 2021 GasGas MC 250F
13
Supercross 
Arlington 2 		250SX WestMarch 16, 2021 GasGas MC 250F
18
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		250SX WestMarch 13, 2021 GasGas MC 250F
17
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX WestMarch 6, 2021 GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
  • Supercross

    Houston

     Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 31
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 31 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 31 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Houston Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
New stories have been posted