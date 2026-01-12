Benny Bloss Provides Update After Anaheim 1 SX Press Day Crash and Wrist Injury

Unfortunately for Benny Bloss, his start of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season ended before it started. Bloss suffered a wrist injury during the press day riding session on Friday that held him out of the opening round. He posted a video update on his Instagram, noting he already had surgery and is recovering.

His teammate, Mitchell Oldenburg, finished 16th in the 450SX main event.

Read the press release if you missed it, and check out Bloss' video below.