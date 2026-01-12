Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
Full Schedule

Benny Bloss Provides Update After Anaheim 1 SX Press Day Crash and Wrist Injury

January 12, 2026, 11:50am
Benny Bloss Provides Update After Anaheim 1 SX Press Day Crash and Wrist Injury
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Unfortunately for Benny Bloss, his start of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season ended before it started. Bloss suffered a wrist injury during the press day riding session on Friday that held him out of the opening round. He posted a video update on his Instagram, noting he already had surgery and is recovering.

His teammate, Mitchell Oldenburg, finished 16th in the 450SX main event.

Read the press release if you missed it, and check out Bloss' video below.

Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted