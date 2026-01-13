Results Archive
Dakar Stage 9: Rally2 Still Dominated by Campbell, Brabec Back into Second Overall in RallyGP

January 13, 2026, 12:25pm
Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's the Stage 9 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.

Dakar’s Rally2 class still dominated by American Campbell; Monster/Honda teammate Brabec back into 2nd o/a
Dakar’s Stage 9 pays dividends to consistent American racers as Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Preston Campbell podiums (3rd) and extends class lead

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia – Quick update out of Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province as the Dakar Rally racers are holed up, without communication, in the Bivouac Refuge outside Wadi Ad-Dawasir. All of Dakar’s racers are now hunkering down for the night following a successful Marathon Stage 9 that saw Preston Campbell (Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally) extend his Rally2 class lead to 17:28 over KTM’s Toni Mulec. And in the premier RallyGP class, Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Ricky Brabec moved back into 2nd place overall, placing 4th on Stage 9, behind a great run by teammate Tosha Schareina (1st).

Beginning with Campbell, reports from the Wadi Ad-Dawasir bivouac indicated that the lead Rally2 pack of riders, which included Mulec, got lost in a valley section. And Campbell was about to follow the tracks into the same valley when he saw RallyGP racer Jose “Nacho” Cornejo (Hero Motosports, powered by Monster Energy) coming back out of the valley. Campbell then quickly adjusted his route back to the proper course. And this quick-thinking move allowed the Californian Dakar rookie to gain some six minutes on the 2nd place Mulec.

Preston Campbell
Preston Campbell Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team

A similar situation transpired in the RallyGP class as leader Luciano Benevides (KTM) dropped into the wrong valley and ended up losing his overall lead. The pack behind him, including Schareina, Sanders and Brabec, all made adjustments and ended up placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd on Stage 9, respectively.

Noteworthy: Wednesday’s Stage 10 has Sanders leading Brabec out of the Bivouac Refuge by three minutes, which gives Brabec the advantage as he tries to make up time on the 6:24 difference between he and Sanders.

Stage 10 overview: Running from the Bivouac Refuge back to the town of Bisha, Wednesday’s Stage 10 – a 420 km Special with a short, 47 km Liaison – will be primarily dune riding. Various shapes and sand colors of the softer dunes will eventually turn to some classic tracks as the trail leads into the main bivouac in Bisha.

2026 Dakar Rally Stage 9 Results

Place/Name/Team

RallyGP

1st Schareina (Monster Energy/Honda)
03:45:42         

4th Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda)
03:52:04 (06:22)

5thHowes (Monster Energy/Honda)
03:53:36 (07:54)

Rally2

3rdCampbell (Monster Energy/Honda)
04:02:58 (+ 12:26)

2026 Dakar Overall Standings (through Stage 9 of 13)

RallyGP

2ndBrabec (+ 06:24)
5thHowes (+ 44:15)

Rally2

1stCampbell (39:23:16)

