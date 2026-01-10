Results Archive
Live Written Updates and Results From Anaheim 1

January 10, 2026, 12:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener in Anaheim, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s racing, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Here we are, yet again, in Angel Stadium for another season opener. Every year at this time the sport is overflowing with storylines, and that’s especially true this year. Unfortunately, Jett Lawrence isn’t one of them, as the Honda HRC Progressive rider is out for several months with a fractured ankle and foot. His void, however, creates a power vacuum that a host of high caliber riders will rush to fill. Making matters more interesting is many of those riders are aboard new machines, and everyone is waiting anxiously to see how guys like Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Barcia, and Garrett Marchbanks will do in their new situations. RJ Hampshire is also debuting in the 450SX Class, which should be interesting. Check out our First Look video feature for interviews with many of these riders at yesterday’s press conference.

Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis will debut Ducati's 450 in supercross today.
Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis will debut Ducati's 450 in supercross today. Align Media

Speaking of the press conference, yesterday’s was a doozy. We learned Cooper Webb is riding the 2025 Yamaha, and Haiden Deegan raised eyebrows when he expressed disdain that anyone would compare Levi Kitchen, someone with no titles, to Deegan, who has five. Check out our summary from yesterday’s press conference for more.

Unfortunately today’s racing will happen without Benny Bloss. During yesterday’s press riding Bloss made a mistake in a rhythm lane and went over the bars. He sustained a wrist injury and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. Go here for more details on that.

The track here in Angel Stadium is pretty busy. There’s on over/under bridge, a sand section that sweeps right with inside and outside options, and quite a few rhythm lanes. The whoops are pretty standard, but instead of funneling into a turn they lead into a small, three-jump section. Passing could be difficult, but that’s not an uncommon issue. We’ll see how it plays out once racing starts later today.

Check out these new triangular Tuff Blocks.
Check out these new triangular Tuff Blocks. Hansel

Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s setting hot laps, and who needs to pick up the pace.

Qualifying – Session One

No surprises at the start of this one, Haiden Deegan started off fast, posting an initial time of 1:06.409. Early on the closest competitor to him was Chance Hymas with a 1:08.238, but as the session wore on Levi Kitch closed the gap a bit, setting a 1:07.153. Shortly after that, Kitchen was able to muster a 1:06.217 to slide by Deegan. Deegan fired back with a 1:06.321, but it wasn’t enough. With the session getting close to the end, Kitchen had another great lap going but it seemed like he had to check up in a rhythm lane to avoid making contact with his teammate, Cameron McAdoo.

Both Kitchen and Deegan looked very good, especially over the top of the over-under bridge. That obstacle can be tough to scrub properly, but they were both doing it very well, which definitely translated into some quicker times. Deegan especially excelled in the whoops. He was smashing through them and getting over the three jump section after them extremely fast. He had a little bobble in a rhythm lane when he clipped a Tuff Block and shot off the track, but his lap time was the only thing that was damaged.

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 10:44.340 1:06.217 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 11:33.141 0.104 1:06.321 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 9:01.825 0.563 1:06.884 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 10:57.151 0.427 1:07.311 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland 10:24.103 0.116 1:07.426 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Robbie Wageman Robbie Wageman 11:18.625 1:07.909 Newhall, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz 10:06.592 0.828 1:08.737 Alpine, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Preston Masciangelo Preston Masciangelo 10:12.072 1.722 1:10.459 Brantford, ON Canada GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
4 Brandon Ray Brandon Ray 11:15.071 0.068 1:10.526 Fremont, CA United States Triumph TF 250-X
5 Hunter Schlosser Hunter Schlosser 10:18.748 0.100 1:10.626 El Paso, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Reven Gordon Reven Gordon 11:22.991 1:10.923 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Braden Spangle Braden Spangle 10:35.598 0.658 1:11.581 Spokane, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ronnie Orres Ronnie Orres 11:04.383 0.525 1:12.106 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF250R
4 Tyler Gibbs Tyler Gibbs 10:57.383 0.034 1:12.139 Deroche, BC Canada Yamaha YZ250F
5 Wyatt Mattson Wyatt Mattson 10:58.659 0.058 1:12.196 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

In 450SX action Eli Tomac unleashed a 1:06.258 early, but you knew times were only going to fall from there. They did too, with Ken Roczen quickly busting out a smoldering 1:05.472. Jorge Prado then shot past his teammate for second with a 1:06.141, but Tomac would come roaring back with a 1:05.049. That was fast enough to hold for the remainder of the session, but the second half of this one was kind of weird for Tomac. He stopped in the mechanic’s area, presumably to make some sort of adjustment, then just cruised the next lap. Once he crossed the finish line jump again it looked like he was going for a hot lap, but halfway through he was cruising again. That’s how the rest of the session would go for Tomac, charging through a few sections, then cruising. It didn’t matter, he ended up fastest, but it did seem a little strange. Afterward he said he was feeling things out, so we’ll see what he does in the second session later today. Prado looked pretty good. He made a small mistake in a short rhythm lane and went off the track, but other than that he looked fast.

It's going to be interesting to see what the times are in the second sessions. The wind is blowing at a decent clip, which could dry out the dirt more than the riders would like. Kitchen commented that the wind has already created a few slick spots, so we'll keep an eye on that dynamic moving forward.

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 10:25.361 1:05.049 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 10:30.563 0.034 1:05.083 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 10:38.032 0.390 1:05.472 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 10:52.056 0.284 1:05.757 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 11:16.462 0.146 1:05.903 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Vince Friese Vince Friese 10:47.696 1:08.823 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Kawasaki KX450
2 Cade Clason Cade Clason 10:54.445 0.980 1:09.802 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren 10:36.196 0.527 1:10.329 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
4 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 11:13.378 0.173 1:10.502 Justin, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 11:06.971 0.675 1:11.177 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Miller Max Miller 10:50.297 1:11.229 Springfield, OR United States Kawasaki KX450
2 Anton Nordstrom Anton Nordstrom 11:02.840 1.179 1:12.407 Göteborg, Sweden Sweden KTM 450 SX-F
3 Dayton Briggs Dayton Briggs 10:59.412 0.442 1:12.849 Riverside, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini 10:33.607 0.595 1:13.443 France France Yamaha YZ450F
5 Zack Williams Zack Williams 10:04.965 0.037 1:13.480 Elko, MN United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results

