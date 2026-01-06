2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Begins Saturday, January 10

2026 marks the fourth year of the SMX World Championship, which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs, with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

Leigh Diffey will serve as play-by-play with 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart serving as analysts. Will Christien, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt will serve as reporters.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, hosted by former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo and featuring Haley Shanley and Steven “Lurch” Scott.

The pre-race show at 6:30 p.m. ET will feature Diffey, Carmichael, Stewart, Christien, Thomas, Jason Weigandt, Brayton, and Cianciarulo.

All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2026, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here .

For the first time, all Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Peacock throughout the 2026 season, beginning with this Saturday’s season opener at 7 p.m. ET. Play-by-play veteran, Edgar Lopez, and former racer, Tommy Rios, serve as play-by-by and analyst for the Spanish-language broadcast all year long.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here .

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael / James Stewart

Reporters: Will Christien / Jason Thomas / Jason Weigandt

Race Day Live: Justin Brayton / Adam Cianciarulo / Haley Shanley / Steven “Lurch” Scott

How To Watch (all times ET)

Streaming – Peacock

TV – NBCSN