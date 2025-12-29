Image courtesy of AMA/Willy Browning

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

American Motorcyclist Association Welcomes Willy Browning as Motocross Manager

Longtime staple of Ohio motocross community and former pro to lead AMA amateur motocross program

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association has hired Willy Browning as Motocross Manager, where he will work with rules commissions, manage chartered promoter relationships and develop programs to advance the sport.

“Willy Browning has been part of American motocross for decades, from a promising youth rider to a regional AMA Arenacross Lites champion and Supercross competitor, and even a multi-time pitbike champion at the Las Vegas MiniMoto SX as well as for Team USA at the Pitbike of Nations,” said AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter. “We welcome his depth of knowledge and veteran perspective to the AMA staff, where he will help ensure that AMA-sanctioned motocross competition remains among the most fair, fun and family-oriented sports in the world.”

Browning, an AMA Charter Life Member, will report to AMA Deputy Director Mike Burkeen, who also has been acting motocross manager since November 2019.

“AMA-sanctioned motocross events should always exceed our members’ expectations as the gold standard of competition. I’m looking forward to giving back to a sport that has given so much to me,” Browning said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the AMA team and am very excited about what’s ahead as I begin this next chapter.”

Working with Burkeen and Director of Racing Mike Pelletier, Browning will be responsible for ensuring clear communication of rules, decisions and regulations across all motocross events. He will develop and manage initiatives to contribute to the growth of AMA membership by promoting races, expanding AMA charters, and helping introduce new riders to the sport of motocross.

Browning joins Off-Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore and Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant as the sporting discipline managers for the AMA.

For more information on AMA-sanctioned competition events, including how to get started in the sport, see www.AmericanMotorcyclist.com.